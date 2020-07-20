Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Size & Trends | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In its latest report on Ultrasonic Aspirator Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Size

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market is valued at USD 327.66 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 479.82 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.6%over the forecast period.

Ultrasonic aspirators are devices used in surgical procedures to remove hard tissues (bone) or soft tissues, fluid, or air from cavities. Ultrasonic aspirator mainly consists of a container where vacuum is created due to the reversed air pressure by air suction pump. It has also a needle piece which is used to remove the tissue, fluid, or air.Ultrasound aspirators are commonly used in open transcranial neurosurgery but are also applied in various other surgical settings. The specific properties of the instrument appear to make it particularly suitable for endoscopic transnasal skull base surgery.For instance, it is widely used for surgical procedures such as laparoscopy,gynecology,tumor resection and other. Because of their longitudinal and torsional tip, they can now be used to cut and scrape bone structures in skull base and spinal surgeries.For example, Cavitron Ultrasound Surgical Aspirator (CUSA), a brain tumor removal device that has no effect on healthy tissue, according to the National Brain Tumor Society.

Global ultrasonic aspiratormarket report is segmented on the basis of Type andApplication.Based upon type ultrasonic aspiratoris classified into standalone ultrasonic aspirator and integrated ultrasonic aspirator. Based upon application ultrasonic aspirator is classified intohospitals, ASCs and clinics.

The regions covered in this global ultrasonic aspiratormarket report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market ofUltrasonic Aspiratoris sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Companies

Olympus

Stryker

Integra Life Sciences

Soringand.

Ultrasonic Aspirator News

April 16, 2019

Stryker launches Sonopet IQ ultrasonic aspirator, Spinemap Go software

Stryker said that it launched its Sonopet IQ ultrasonic aspirator system and its SpineMapGo software.The announcements were made at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons meeting in San Diego, the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based company said.The newly launched Sonopet IQ system is designed to allow surgeons to fragmentcombine and aspirate soft tissue and bone during complex cranial neurosurgery, spinal and ear, nose and throat procedures, Stryker said. Sonopet IQ would not have been possible without the extensive collaboration between its customers and team.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries and availability of favorable medical reimbursement policies are driving the growth of ultrasonic aspirator market.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries and availability of favorable medical reimbursement policies are driving the growth of ultrasonic aspirator market.Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery designates any procedure that is less invasive than an open surgery used for the same purpose, and is redefining the field of surgery. Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures usually involve laparoscopic devices and remote-controlled manipulation of surgical devices with observation of the surgical field through a scope, either micro or endo.Use of the ultrasonic aspirator has been reported for various surgical procedures, including ear, nose, and throat, maxillofacial, orbital, oculoplastic, and open neurosurgical procedures. According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, There are approximately 3,689 practicing board certified neurosurgeons for over 5,700 hospitals in the U.S., serving a population of more than 311 million people. Of these hospitals, approximately 1,600 provide trauma care, 1,000 are certified primary stroke centers and 200 are children’s hospitals.Favorable medical reimbursement policies are provided in conjunction with other Medical policies, including, but not limited to any applicable participating provider contract, provider administrative manual and credentialing plan.For example,Hospitalization expenses for medical/surgical treatment at any Nursing Home/Hospital as an inpatient, the Company will pay reimburse to the Hospital Nursing Home or the Insured Person the amount of such expenses acquired as are medically necessary and reasonable and customary in respect thereof by or on behalf of such Insured Person.However lack of awareness towards the availability of such treatment options and high cost of ultrasonic aspirator hamper the market growth. Increase awareness and unmet medical needs in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

North America is dominating the Ultrasonic Aspirator Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the Ultrasonic Aspirator Market, due to increasing incidence of neurological diseases such as brain tumor and TBI. According to American brain tumor association, Over 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor nowadays. Nearly 80,000 people will be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor this year. In addition, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. has the highest number of TBI cases.TBI contributed to the deaths of 56,800 people, including 2,529 deaths among children. Europe is second largest region for the growth of Ultrasonic Aspirator Market, owing to increase incidence of neurological disorders and improved medical reimbursement.The National Brain Appeal raises money to help those with neurological conditions. There are 14.7m people affected in the UK.

Key Benefits for Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Ultrasonic Aspirator market Segmentation –

By Types

Standalone Ultrasonic Aspirator

Integrated Ultrasonic Aspirator

By Application

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

