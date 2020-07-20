Trauma Implants Market to Register a CAGR of 4.3%; Increasing Occurrence Of Sports Injuries to Boost Market Revenue, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.

The report covers:

Global Trauma Implants Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/trauma-implants-market-101901

Leading Players operating in the Trauma Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

Launch of Innovative Locking Compression Plate Systems to Spur Sales Opportunities

Medtronic, a medical device company, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, announced the global launch of VariLoc in China and other countries. The VariLoc Locking Compression Plate System uses variable angle locking tech that enables surgeons adopt screw angulations to patient anatomy, capture fracture fragments, fine-tune screw trajectory after plate placement, and position screws precisely to avoid unnecessary penetration of the nearby joints. The launch of the Variloc Locking Compression Plate System is predicted to boost the trauma implants market trends in the future. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the latest technological innovations along with the need for minimally invasive implant devices key factors accelerating the trauma implants market growth. Additionally, the increasing cases of osteoporosis will also contribute considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), approximately 30.5 million people aged above 50 years had osteoporosis in the year 2015.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Technological Advancements in Trauma Implants

Number of Bone Surgeries with Trauma Implants by Region

The Regulatory Scenario for key Countries/Regions

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc. Global Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/trauma-implants-market-101901

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Trauma Implants Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Trauma Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs