Tips to Make Your Next Game Night a Success

If you haven’t hosted a game night, you’re missing out! There are plenty of games to choose from – whether you play a game that’s phone-based, such as Heads Up or Picolo or you’d prefer to take a break from technology and host your first poker night. Of course, there are many ways to ensure your game night is a success, but start with these tips and tricks:

RSVPs

First you’ll want to make sure you invite enough people and that they RSVP in advance. If you’re planning on a specific game, get an idea beforehand how many players are needed and if it matters if there’s an odd number. If it’s a couple’s game night and one spouse or partner can’t make it- invite a friend to take their place or offer for them to bring a friend. It will be helpful if you get RSVPs the day before so you can plan in advance. You could always switch the game if needed to one where number of players don’t matter.

Provide Food and Drinks

It’s a courtesy if you’re hosting a game night to provide proper food and drinks, especially if it’s around the time of dinner. You could ask for each attendee to bring their favorite dish for a potluck dinner. Or you could do something that requires minimal prep time such as order pizza or takeout food. For drinks or alcoholic drinks, either ask guests in advance what they prefer or tell them to bring their own. Most people enjoy snacking while they play games so this will be a big part of the success of your game night!

Proper Seating

If you’re having a large group over, you’ll want to ensure there’s somewhere for them to sit. If you’re hosting poker night and don’t have a poker table, gather the group around your dining table and provide extra chairs. Even if you have to rearrange your furniture or borrow chairs from a neighbor – providing a good place to sit will enhance the overall game night experience.

Make it a Theme

It’s easy to get burnt out on game night, so why not spice it up by adding a theme! For example, you could tell everyone it’s a Mexican cuisine night and to bring their favorite dish and you’ll provide the margaritas. Or maybe instead of playing a board game or handheld game, you host a murder mystery night or scavenger hunt! It might take more upfront work to plan it, but you can really get creative with costumes and themed game nights.

Go Out for Game Night

If you’ve been hosting game night for a while, it might be fun to suggest venturing out for game night. Look for local restaurants, bars or pubs that host Trivia night – it’s always a crowd favorite. You can either ask around or search on Facebook for upcoming events. Some spots even host themed trivia nights, such as The Office or Game of Thrones. Of course you’d want to make sure your group is familiar with the topic, but it can be really fun to do something different.

With the guide of these tips, you are sure to impress at your next game night!