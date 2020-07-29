Telehealth Market Advancements in Healthcare Equipment by Top Key Players, Industry Growth, Share, Size Forecast to 2026

The “Telehealth Market Size” is likely to expand considerably with impetus from the ability of telehealth to serve the rural population. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Telehealth: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026,” The Global Telehealth Market was valued at US$ 49.8 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4%.

Highlights of the Telehealth Market Report Include:

Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

Leading Players operating in the Telehealth Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

American Well

Teladoc Health

Doctor On Demand

GlobalMed

Dictum Health, Inc

LLC

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

HelloMD

SnapMD, Inc.

Get PDF Brochure of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telehealth-market-101065

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Telehealth Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Telehealth Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Telehealth Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Telehealth Market

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telehealth-market-101065

Tangible Benefits of Telemedicine to Boost the Market

Telehealth refers to a healthcare delivery system that is not limited by distance between the doctor and patient. The expansion of the telehealth market size is premised on the host of advantages that telehealth market services offer and growing awareness of these benefits. They are very visible benefits and has already led to positive outcomes. For example, according to a study published in Medicine Journal of Australia, effective telemedicine provision has reduced hospital readmission by 24% and has brought down mortality by 20%. Moreover, telemedicine care helped patients save close to 19% of what they would have spent on inpatient care. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US states that telehealth has noticeably positive impact on the mental and physical health of patients. For example, the NIH estimates that emergence of telehealth services has led to around 38% reduction in hospital admissions. Lastly, telehealth can help governments in underdeveloped countries to provide quality healthcare to the rural population in these regions.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Telehealth Services

4.2. Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries

4.4. New Product Launch

4.5. Overview of Countries with Telehealth Policies

4.6. Technological Advancements in Telehealth Market

4.7. Startups with their Funding Overview

4.8. Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Products

5.2.2. Services

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Telemedicine

5.3.2. Patient Monitoring

5.3.3. Continuous Medical Education

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

5.4.1. Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

5.4.2. Real-time (Synchronous)

5.4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Healthcare Facilities

5.5.2. Homecare

5.5.3. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market-101065

Preference for Online Consultation to Favour the TelehealthMarket in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global telehealth market share during the forecast period. The main factors driving the market in the region is the increasing inclination towards online medical consultation and a well-established healthcare insurance system in the continent. Rising popularity of wearable devices is anticipated to be the primary force behind the telehealth market growth in Europe. In Asia-Pacific, government schemes and increasing investment in healthcare brings good news for the market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending in the Middle East and high concentration of population in rural areas will be the main factors augmenting the telehealth market growth till 2026.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Telehealth Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights

ePharmacy Market 2020 Global Share, Technologies, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share and Recent Developments Forecast to 2026

Examination Lights Market by Size, Share, Top Key Players, Development, Key Opportunity, Business Analysis and Insights Forecast to 2026

Mass Spectrometer Market: Growth Opportunities, Top International Players, Industry Share, Size Key Findings, Demand, Forecast to 2026 – MarketWatch

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs