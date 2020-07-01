Telehealth Market 2020 Global Analysis, Industry Insights, Regional Overview, Development Status, Revenue, Share, Size Outlook by 2026

The “Telehealth Market Growth” is likely to expand considerably with impetus from the ability of telehealth to serve the rural population. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Telehealth: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026,” The Global Telehealth Market was valued at US$ 49.8 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4%.

Key Players Operating in The Telehealth Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Dictum Health, Inc.

SnapMD, Inc.

American Well

MDLIVE Inc.

GlobalMed

Doctor on Demand, Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

Teledoc Health, Inc.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Telehealth Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Telehealth Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Request a Sample Copy of Market Research Report : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telehealth-market-101065

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market-101065

Technological Advancements to Fuel Demand for Telehealth Services

The technological advancements in telehealth products and services have fuelled the demand for telehealth services across the world. The advent of user-friendly systems has contributed to a high demand, which in turn has led to an increase in the global telehealth market value in recent years. In 2019, InTouch announced the launch of a fully integrated end-to-end virtual platform aimed at providing enhanced patient care solutions. ‘Solo’ was a flexible platform integrated with services such as enhanced emergency care solutions, direct-to-patient, and direct-to-customer, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the global telehealth market in the coming years.

Preference for Online Consultation to Favour the TelehealthMarket in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global telehealth market share during the forecast period. The main factors driving the market in the region is the increasing inclination towards online medical consultation and a well-established healthcare insurance system in the continent. Rising popularity of wearable devices is anticipated to be the primary force behind the telehealth market growth in Europe. In Asia-Pacific, government schemes and increasing investment in healthcare brings good news for the market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending in the Middle East and high concentration of population in rural areas will be the main factors augmenting the telehealth market growth till 2026.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telehealth-market-101065

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Telehealth Services

4.2. Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries

4.4. New Product Launch

4.5. Overview of Countries with Telehealth Policies

4.6. Technological Advancements in Telehealth Market

4.7. Startups with their Funding Overview

4.8. Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Products

5.2.2. Services

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Telemedicine

5.3.2. Patient Monitoring

5.3.3. Continuous Medical Education

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

5.4.1. Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

5.4.2. Real-time (Synchronous)

5.4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Healthcare Facilities

5.5.2. Homecare

5.5.3. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Telehealth Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Telehealth Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Telehealth Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Hemostats Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Overview, Regional Trend and Segmentation By 2026

Diabetes Devices Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Share, Research Report, Industry Insights and Forecast to 2026

Anticoagulants Market Share

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs