Tauopathies Treatment Market Size Is Estimated to cross US$ 1,536.0 Million in 2027 | Future Trends, Insights, Share, Dynamics and Global Health Insurance Industry Overview

Global Tauopathies Treatment Market, by Disease (Frontoyemporal Degenration [Pick’s Disease, CBD, and PSP], Alzheimer’s Disease, and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Sales), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is expected to be valued at US$ 712.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Tauopathy is a heterogeneous group of neurodegenerative diseases, characterized by misfolded τ (tau) proteins, and hence it is quite challenging to develop a targeted and effective therapy. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are collaborating for the development and commercialization of therapies for tauopathies. Additionally, companies are also exploring existing therapies for this condition.

For instance, in July 2019, Neurimmune AG and REGENXBIO Inc. entered into a license agreement to co-develop and determine novel AAV gene therapies by using NAV Vectors. The aim of these companies is to deliver targeted human antibodies concerned with tauopathies and chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Furthermore, the adoption of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and by major industry players is expected to contribute to the growth of the global tauopathies treatment market. For instance, in January 2020, Biogen completed acquisition of Pfizer’s asset of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s for US$ 710 million. The aim of the company behind this acquisition is to develop CK1 inhibitor CNS-penetrate for patients with behavioral and neurological symptoms in numerous neurological and psychiatric diseases.

The COVID-19 outbreak has immensely affected the tauopathies treatment market. For key industry players and researchers, it is challenging to get funding perform clinical trials for developing tauopathies treatment when identifying and developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 is vital at present time. However, authorities and physicians are under the learning process on how this life-threatening virus affects Alzheimer’s patients and people with other neurodegenerative diseases.

Key players in the market are focused on strengthening their market position by adopting several strategies. For instance, in February 2020, Oligomerix, Inc. presented efficacy data for its small molecule inhibitor of tau self-association in two pre-clinical models. The findings were presented at the TAU2020 Global Conference by the company. According to Oligomerix’s findings, their lead compound decreased soluble levels of tau self-association and caused a dose-dependent drop of insoluble as well as phosphorylated insoluble tau aggregates in the tau mice brains, which represents tauopathy in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Key Takeaways of the Global Tauopathies Treatment Market:

The tauopathies treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the rising prevalence of seizures and advances in treatment & partnerships among market players.

during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the rising prevalence of seizures and advances in treatment & partnerships among market players. Among distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is likely to hold the largest revenue share by 2027. However, the demand through online pharmacies is expected to increase gradually for long-term medications.

Major players operating in the tauopathies treatment market are Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AB Science, TauRx, Sellas, Catalent Inc., Selvita S.A, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Chronos Therapeutics Limited, and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

