Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Share, Size, Segmentation, Regional Growth, Future Demand and Industry Insights Forecast to 2026

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Surgical Tables Market Size”, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Imaging Tables), By Type (Powered, Non-powered), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, and Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market stood at USD 896.8 million in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust surgical tables market growth, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Leading Players operating in the Surgical Tables Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL

Demand for Imaging And Specialty Surgery Tables to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. The integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals will further boost surgical tables market share in North America. The rising demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S. and Canada will also accelerate revenue in the region. In addition, an increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and expansion of pre-exisiting hospitals will augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Launch of Allen Advance Table Lateral System to Speed Up Growth Process

Surgical tables usually last for 10 to 15 years and require replacement after its lifecycle. They are thus creating demand for new advanced surgical tables, which in turn will boost the surgical tables market trends. The rapid advancements in surgical tables by market players and the introduction of procedure specific operating tables have further led to the replacement of obsolete models with advanced surgical tables. Furthermore, in Jan 2017, Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions announced the launch of the Allen Advance Table Lateral System, a unique new offering to complement the Allen Advance Table.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Operating Rooms, By Key Countries, 2018

Healthcare Overview: Number of Hospitals, Hospital Beds, etc., Key Countries, 2018

Technology Advances, Surgical Tables

Pricing Analysis, Key Brands/ Key Players, 2018

Recent Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Product Launches, etc. Global Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type General Surgery Tables Orthopedic Tables Imaging Tables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Powered Non-powered

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASC’s Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type General Surgery Tables Orthopedic Tables Imaging Tables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Powered Non-powered

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASC’s Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type General Surgery Tables Orthopedic Tables Imaging Tables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Powered Non-powered

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASC’s Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



