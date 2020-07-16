Surgical Stents Market Size Will Hit At A CAGR Of 7.9% By 2023 , Covid-19 Impact Analysis, GLobal Share, Industry SWOT Analysis, Top Company Profile

Surgical Stents Market Overview:

The global market report focusing on a study of the surgical stent market reveals substantial growth possibilities during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) declared that several factors are expected to make sure the market gets ample support and growth opportunities.

Factors like the rising cases with people suffering from cardiac problems, an increase in the elderly population, a surge in diabetic cases, better investment for the healthcare sector, innovation, growing acceptance rate of the new products, and others are expected to bolster the global market. However, poor economies like countries from the Middle East & Africa may act like a distraction for the market as they do not have much investment in the healthcare sector.

Surgical Stents Market Segmentation:

The global surgical stent market has been studied on the basis of types, applications, types of materials, and end users. This segmentation has data that can inspire better market planning. Backed by figures, charts, graphs, and factor-based analyses, the analysis can help in better exploration of market dynamics.

By types, the global report on the surgical stent market includes a urinary stent, biliary stent, cardiac stent, prostatic stent, esophageal stent, and other. The cardiac stent comprises balloon expanding stent, self-expanding stent, dual therapy stent, drug-eluting stent, artery stent, bio-engineered stent, and other. The urinary stent segment relies on a study of double pigtail stent, closed-end stent, open-end stent, and multi-loop stent.

By materials, the report studied details of standard polymer, metal, and biodegradable polymer.

By applications, the global market has been segmented and studied on the basis of urinary tract diseases, cardiac diseases, and others.

By end users, the report on the surgical stent market has been studied with the inclusion of segments like clinics, hospitals, and others.

Surgical Stents Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to ensure its market lead in the coming days. They would enjoy significant market contributions from major players involved in the market growth. Also, the markets in the US and Canada are expanding due to the constant influx of investment. Both these countries are witnessing a rise in research and development related activities. In Europe, the market will get support from France, Italy, Germany, the UK, and others, where the market would gain much from the increasing government support.

Surgical Stents Market Competitive Landscape:

Boston Scientific Corporation (US), STI Laser Industries, Ltd (Israel), ELLA – CS, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), amg International GmbH (Germany), Abbott (US), Laserage Technology Corporation (US), Elixir Medical Corporation (US), Angiocare (Netherlands), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Medtronic (US), Amaranth Medical, Inc (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Arterial Remodeling Technologies (US) re some of the major companies involved in the growth of the global surgical stent market.

Surgical Stents Industry News:

In July 2020, researchers revealed that they have come up with a new surgical procedure of implanting a stent to reduce the chances of strokes. This new method is known as Transcarotid Artery Revascularization, or TCAR, which would require less invasive procedures and can reduce the chances of having a stroke. TCAR also allows a quicker recovery time than the traditional carotid surgery. It is a kind of blend of surgical treatment and stenting. It can also be reviewed as a method of protecting the brain during a stent procedure.

However, the global market for the surgical stent is expected to be impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Governments have asked hospitals to focus on emergency cases only, which can indirectly impact the global market for the surgical stent.

