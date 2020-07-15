Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR By 2023 | Trends Analysis, COVID-19 Impact and Global Industry Growth

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Type (Surgical Drapes {Cardiovascular, Orthopedic}, Surgical Gowns {Reinforced}), Usage Pattern (Disposable, Reusable), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Forecast to 2023

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Analysis

Surgical drapes and gowns are non-woven disposable apparel used in hospitals and clinics to prevent the transmission of germs and bacteria. The global surgical drapes and gowns market size is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period by exhibiting a 4.4% CAGR. It held a value of USD 2.23 billion in 2017. The protective gear can be worn and reused after multiple washes while maintaining sterility of surfaces. The global surgical drapes and gowns market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at the need for medical nonwoven disposables, its prospects for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), and its standing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) which led to the transmission of various diseases such as HIV has triggered the need for the medical gear. Large number of surgeries has induced the need for drapes and gowns among surgeons and ancillary hospital staff. The large expenditure allocated to the healthcare sector and technological breakthroughs focused on comfort and security are expected to foster market growth. Initiatives on developing gowns with cotton polyester mixes and barriers for prevention of liquid repellents can create growth opportunities for the market.

But lack of funds in public hospitals and stringent rules for product approval of medical clothing can hamper market growth.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Segmentation

The global surgical drapes and gowns market has been segmented into type, usage pattern, and end user.

Based on type, surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. This can prevent the transfer of infectious diseases to patients and doctors.

Based on usage pattern, surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. Disposable surgical drapes and gowns can capture a large market share owing to its adoption by private and public hospitals, regulations promoting doctor safety, and their potential in controlling infection numbers.

Based on end user, the global surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals accounted for a large market share in 2017 owing to a large portion of surgeries taking place at these facilities.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Regional Analysis

The surgical drapes and gowns market segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global surgical drapes and gowns market owing to well-established producers, large hospital chains, modern healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in surgical procedures. The U.S. has a large patient pool, reimbursement schemes covering surgeries, and prevalence of accidents and injuries.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global surgical drapes and gowns market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growth in surgical procedures.

APAC is set for an explosive growth as the population increases in economies of China and India and need for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. Development of healthcare infrastructure and the classification of surgical gowns by federal bodies can lead to its commercialization.

Lastly, the MEA region has the least share of the surgical drapes and gowns market.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Competitive Outlook

Halyard Health, STERIS Corporation, Guardian, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mölnlycke Health Care, Medica Europe B.V., 3M, Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann AG, and Pacon Manufacturing are prominent names in the global surgical drapes and gowns market.

