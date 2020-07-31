Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Competetive Analysis, Applications, Potential Targets, Proposal Stratergy And Growth 2020-2030 | MIR

The global surgical drapes and gowns market is estimated to be over US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2030.

Surgical gown is a protective covering that is worn over the scrub suit of the doctors during surgical procedures to maintain a sterile surgical field and to reduce the risk of transmission of pathogens to both patients and staff. Surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and to maintain the sterility of equipment and the patient’s surroundings. These surgical gowns and drapes act as a barrier against bacterial contamination in the surgical field.

Top Key Manufacturers:

The leading players in the global surgical gowns and drapes are Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van Dijk Holland B.V., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd. and 3M among others.

Growth Factor:

The perpetual rise in the surgical drapes and gowns market can be accredited to several factors which have resulted in the wide scale adoption of these products. Surgical drapes and gowns are a type of protective covering that acts as a barrier between the patient and non-sterile environment and prevents the transmission of pathogens to maintain the sterile environment. Furthermore, increasing number of surgeries and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market from 2019 to 2030.

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. For instance, in 2016 Medline Industries, Inc. a privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies signed a distribution agreement with Addlife, a company that deals with all healthcare related products including surgical items for both the wholesale and retail segments, to represent Medline Industries, Inc. in respect to all sales and support throughout the Nordic region.

Major Types of Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Covered are:

Surgical Drapes Surgical Gowns

Major Pattern of Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Covered are:

Disposable Drapes & Gowns Reusable Drapes & Gowns

There is an incessant rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have been introduced for appropriate and effective treatments of diseases. Surgical apparels i.e. surgical drapes and gowns provide optimum level of protection by reducing the transmission of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Moreover, surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. Also, surgical drapes prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and maintain the sterility of equipment and the patient’s surroundings. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017& 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

