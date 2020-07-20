Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Analysis, Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Opportunity, and Forecast Till 2030

The global soft tissue sarcoma market is estimated to reach USD 6,465.7 million by 2030 from USD 2,943.3 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The total number of soft tissue sarcoma patients in the 7MM market is estimated to reach 46,864 by 2030 from 37,393 in 2019 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a rare cancer that begins in the tissues that connect, support, and surround the body structures. These tissues include muscle, fat, blood vessels, tendons, nerves, and joint linings.

The global soft tissue sarcoma market is driven by various growth factors such as increasing prevalence of STS, favorable reimbursement policies, and emerging novel therapies for subtypes of STS. The prevalence of STS is increasing across the globe. According to a study published by the American Cancer Society in 2020, there were ~13,130 new cases of cancer within U.S. (2020). However, some adverse events and high cost of the treatment is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The STS market insights have been copulated catering epidemiology data and drug sales data to offer detailed insight from both the supply and demand side.

Under 7MM scope, the soft tissue sarcoma market has been segmented into the therapy segment, including halaven, gleevec, vitrakvi, lartruvo, stivarga, yondelis, sutent, votrient, rozlytrek, gemcitabine, and others. The data for these drugs in terms of their sales is analyzed at the country level.

The epidemiology data for 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market has been segmented on the basis of gender, age-group, stage, extremities, and region.

On the basis of gender, the global soft tissue sarcoma market is divided into male and female.

By age-group, the global soft tissue sarcoma market is postulated into 55+, 21-54, and <20.

On the basis of stage, the global soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into localized, regional, and distant.

Based on extremities, the global soft tissue sarcoma market is divided into lower extremity, upper extremity, head & neck, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into the US, Europe, and Japan.

The US led the global market in 2019, owing to high prevalence of STS in the region. On the other hand, the Europe market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. Presence of developed economies like Germany, UK, and France with efficient healthcare system boosts the market growth. Amongst the European countries, Germany had the largest patient population of 5,958 STS patients, followed by the UK, which had 4,770 patients in 2018. Japan is a major market within the Asia-Pacific region. The region is estimated to hold a major share owing to presence of huge patient pool, high per capita income, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key marketed drugs covered in the report includes Halaven (Eisai), Gleevec (Novartis), Yondelis (Pharma Mar), Lartruvo (Eli Lilly and Company), Vitrakvi (Bayer/Loxo Oncology), Stivarga (Bayer), Sutent (Pfizer), Votrient (GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis), Vincristine Sulfate (Hospira), Rozlytrek (Roceh-Genetech), and others.

