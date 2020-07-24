Smart Hospitals Market – Industry Analysis During COVID-19 Pandemic Gain Strong Hold | Forecast, 2019-2030

Smart Hospitals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to account for over US$ 14.5 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2030.

According to Studies, the Internet of things (IoT) is currently being embedded in multiple markets, including healthcare. These devices streamline processes, enabling healthcare practitioners to save time. Medical devices integrated with the IoT help in remote patient monitoring and improve patient care. For instance, the Kinect HoloLens Assisted Rehabilitation Experience (KHARE) platform was developed by Microsoft in conjunction with the National Institute for Insurance Against Accidents at Work (INAIL) for the mirror neuron therapy. This KHARE platform permits real-time data feeds, allowing practitioners to create complete & personalized physical therapy programs for patients at any place. This platform is currently undergoing a clinical study that is anticipated to end in 2020.

Top Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global smart hospitals market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Microsoft, and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC., among others.

Major by Components Covered:

Hardware,

System & Software,

and Services

Major by Application Covered:

Remote Medicine Management,

Electronic Health Record (EHR),

Medical Assistance,

Outpatient Vigilance,

and Medical Connected Imagin



Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the smart hospitals market during the forecast period. Rising initiatives by governments in these regions to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of chronic illnesses & infectious diseases and mergers & acquisitions are some of the factors that are anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period, especially in India, China, and Japan.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities

