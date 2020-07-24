Smart Hospitals Market – Industry Analysis During COVID-19 Pandemic Gain Strong Hold | Forecast, 2019-2030

Smart Hospitals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to account for over US$ 14.5 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2030.
According to Studies, the Internet of things (IoT) is currently being embedded in multiple markets, including healthcare. These devices streamline processes, enabling healthcare practitioners to save time. Medical devices integrated with the IoT help in remote patient monitoring and improve patient care. For instance, the Kinect HoloLens Assisted Rehabilitation Experience (KHARE) platform was developed by Microsoft in conjunction with the National Institute for Insurance Against Accidents at Work (INAIL) for the mirror neuron therapy. This KHARE platform permits real-time data feeds, allowing practitioners to create complete & personalized physical therapy programs for patients at any place. This platform is currently undergoing a clinical study that is anticipated to end in 2020.
Top Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global smart hospitals market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Microsoft, and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC., among others.
Major by Components Covered:
Hardware,
System & Software,
and Services
Major by Application Covered:
Remote Medicine Management,
Electronic Health Record (EHR),
Medical Assistance,
Outpatient Vigilance,
and Medical Connected Imagin
Regional Overview:
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the smart hospitals market during the forecast period. Rising initiatives by governments in these regions to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of chronic illnesses & infectious diseases and mergers & acquisitions are some of the factors that are anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period, especially in India, China, and Japan.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottoms Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecast Model
Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
