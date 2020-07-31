Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market to Reach USD 638.2 million, At a CAGR of 6.% by 2023

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Overview

Sleeping bruxism (SB) is a condition in which people tend to grind or clench their teeth during sleep. Chronic teeth grinding disorder can result in fracturing the jaw, loss of teeth, including tooth loss while boosting various oral health complications. Often more prevalent in children than adults, SB is triggered by multiple causes such as GERD, malocclusion, sleep paralysis, and obstructive sleep apnea.

Treating these disorders gives relief in sleeping bruxism too. Hence, SB is also said to have to support the sale of the products treating these sleeping disorders. The sleeping bruxism market is a well-developed space with the availability of many novel medicines & therapies developed to treat symptoms of the disorder, which, in turn, is fuelling the market to grow pervasively, escalating the market the global platform.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global sleeping bruxism treatment market is projected to grow to USD 638.2 MN by 2023, registering over 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Increasing prevalence of sleeping bruxism and changing lifestyles are some of the key driving forces supporting market growth.

Besides, the availability of therapeutic medicines in the form of muscle relaxants, and antidepressants are fuelling the market growth, providing growth opportunities to the market. Additional factors that substantiate the market growth include increasing population and the growing awareness of the availability of treatments for the disorder.

Simultaneously, the improving economy provides impetus to market growth, enabling full access to quality life & improved healthcare worldwide. Technological advances led by substantial R&D investments foster market growth, excellently. Also, the innovation & development of medical devices, treatments & medicines boosts the market’s growth.

On the other hand, factors like unmet medical needs & drug resistance, along with the high cost associated with the custom-made night guards, are anticipated to hamper the market growth. However, technological advancements transpired in health care are expected to foster market growth, presenting more advanced and cost-effective treatments.

Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market – Segments

The report is segmented into seven dynamics;

By Types : Primary and Secondary Bruxism, among others.

By Diagnosis : Clinical Examination, Electromyographic Methods, Polysomnography, and X-rays among others.

By Treatment Types : Dental Approaches (Mouth Guard and NTI-TSS Device) and Medication (Muscle Relaxants, Botox Injections, Anti-anxiety Drugs, others), and others.

By Causes : Malocclusion, Sleep Paralysis, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and others.

By Patient Types : Pediatric and Adult (Male and Female).

By End-Users : Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Clinics, and others.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market. The largest market share attributes to favorable reimbursement scenarios and substantial healthcare expenditure. The broad uptake of new technologies in the US acts as a key driver for the regional market growth.

Europe stands second in the global sleeping bruxism treatment market. The market is driven by the resurging economy in the region and rising per capita healthcare expenses. The European sleeping bruxism treatment market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific sleeping bruxism treatment market has emerged as the fastest-growing market. Factors such as the fastest growing healthcare sector and high unmet needs provide impetus to the market growth. With their vast population and availability of low-cost drugs for the treatment, China and India account for notable market shares in the region.

Besides, the growing market penetration of healthcare insurance is expected to drive the market growth. Other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute to the regional market growth significantly. The APAC sleeping bruxism treatment market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket over the assessment period.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

The global sleeping bruxism treatment market appears highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisitions & mergers, expansion, and technology launch. Substantial investments are transpired in clinical trials and the development of effective drugs.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Major Players:

Players leading the sleeping bruxism treatment market include Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Akervall Technologies Inc., Carestream Dental, PLANMECA OY, S4S Dental Laboratory, Randmark Dental Products, LLC, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Henry Schein, Inc., among others.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

May 07, 2020 —— University of Washington release their study on sleep difficulties linked to altered brain development in infants. New research finds that sleep problems in infants may not only precede an autism diagnosis, but also may get associated with altered growth trajectory in a key part of the brain, the hippocampus, and autism. Infants spend most of their earlier years of life asleep. Those hours are prime time for brain development when neural connections form, and sensory memories are encoded.

