Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size Worth USD 6.9 Billion By 2022 | Share Analysis, Latest Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Key Insights

Sleep Apnea Device Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis By Type (Therapeutic (CPAP, PAP, Facial Interfaces Mask, Oral Appliance, Mandibular Advancement Device) and Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter)), End-User (Sleep Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care & Clinics), Forecast to 2022

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview:

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market has been studied by analysts from Market Research Future (MRFR) and they have predicted growth by 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2022. During this time frame, the sleep apnea devices market size will cross a substantial valuation of USD 6.9 billion due to the workings of several factors.

The rising number of patients suffering from a disease like treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is one of the major thrust providers for the global sleep apnea devices market. Across the population, a huge number of people are suffering from this disorder and several of them have not been diagnosed, which provides scope for market expansion. The development of advanced technologies and their easy inclusion in the market play in favor of the market. This will help in increasing sleep apnea devices market share. Investments in the sector from both government and private bodies are expected to trigger a forward move.

However, the sleep apnea devices market has a chance to find obstacles in the shape of ignorance. In developing and under-developed countries, people either ignore it or are not aware of the disease, which may hold back the sleep apnea devices market growth.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation:

The global sleep apnea device market has been studied by MRFR experts on the basis of type and end-user. This segmentation aims to reveal a detailed analysis of various aspects to boost the sleep apnea devices market in finding better growth.

By type, the report on the sleep apnea device market includes therapeutic and diagnostic sleep apnea devices. The therapeutic device segment comprises Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), accessories, oral appliances, Adaptive Servo-Ventilators (ASV), facial interfaces (mask), and other therapeutic devices like oxygen concentrators and airway clearance systems. The therapeutic device segment had the largest sleep apnea devices market share in 2016 better patient compliance and improvement in technologies to inspire this segment’s growth. The diagnostic device segment includes Polysomnographs (PSG) and oximeter.

By end-user, the global study on the sleep apnea device market includes hospitals, sleep laboratories, and home care. The home care/individual segment has the opportunity to garner maximum speed during the forecast period.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Regional Outlook:

Various trends and inclusion of top-end models would ensure that the North American sleep apnea devices market retains its dominance. The global sleep apnea devices market trends point at companies from the region as major influencers. In Canada and the US, increasing market expenditure is expected to help the market make progress. In Asia Pacific, an increase in the identification of the disease is slated to open up opportunities for expansion.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competitive Analysis:

The sleep apnea devices market growth depends on the strategic moves launched by companies like Cadwell Laboratories Inc, MedTech, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Consumer Sleep Solution LLC, Invacare Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Resmed Inc, Koninklijke Philips, SomnoMed, Compumedics, Lowenstein Medical, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, BMC Medical, and Braebon Medical Corporation.

Sleep Apnea Devices Industry News:

Researchers launched a new way of finding sleep apnea. That is through an app ‘ApneaTracker’, that monitors snoring using a microphone and the sleeping position of the user with sensors of a smartphone or smartwatch.

Sommetrics, Inc., a prominent company dedicated to improving sleep patterns, declared that it filed an application with the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for their latest product aerSleep® II that aims at simplifying sleep process of patients affected by the COVID-19.

