Rigid Knee Braces Market (2020-2027) Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% with US$ 1,166.8 Million by the end of Forecast – Global Industry Trends by Size, Largest Share, Future Growth, price analysis, Business Opportunity and Challenges

Global Rigid Knee Braces Market, By Type (Prophylactic Braces, Functional Braces, Rehabilitative Braces, and Unloader Braces), By Application (Arthritis, Tendonitis, Knee Ligament Injury, Athletic Activity, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Orthopedic Centers, and Rehabilitation Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 836.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic at global level is impacting the rigid knee braces market negatively. As the hospital outpatient-based wound care departments have been placed in the non-essential group by many hospitals are facing a difficult situation for the patients with arthritis.

Note: *The Download PDF brochure only consists of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3934

Key players are focused on development and launch of new knee braces in the market, which is expected to contribute significantly to the global rigid knee braces market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Leatt Corporation, a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for a wide variety of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, launched a new Z-Frame knee brace. It was engineered to help reduce knee forces and limit knee injuries, and is CE certified as both a medical and impact protection device.

Furthermore, in February 2019, Breg, Inc. launched Breg Quantum OA, a next-generation knee brace for mild to severe osteoarthritis.

Moreover, in November, 2019, Otto Bock Healthcare launched Agilium Vantage, a low-profile, wraparound knee brace. This brace is designed for providing lasting pain relief for patients with mild unicompartmental osteoarthritis (OA).

In June 2018, Ossur introduced Össur Formfit Pro line of 3D compressive knit solutions. This line provides knit solutions for ankle, wrist, knee, elbow, etc. The Pro line was designed for people suffering from different types of musculoskeletal ailments and conditions.

Browse 34 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Rigid Knee Braces Market, By Type (Prophylactic Braces, Functional Braces, Rehabilitative Braces, and Unloader Braces), By Application (Arthritis, Tendonitis, Knee Ligament Injury, Athletic Activity, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Orthopedic Centers, and Rehabilitation Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Forecast to 2027″

To know the latest trends and insights related to global rigid knee braces market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/rigid-knee-braces-market-3204

Increasing promotional activities by key product manufacturers, escalating sales of online products, and rising number of clinical studies on knee braces over ACDF surgeries provide growth opportunities for the global rigid knee braces market.

Key Takeaways of the Global Rigid Knee Braces Market:

The global rigid knee braces market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing product launches

Among type, the prophylactic braces segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027. Prophylactic knee braces are designed to prevent or reduce the severity of knee injuries.

Major players operating in the global rigid knee braces market include Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, LLC, (Donjoy), ACE Brand, Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, 3M Science, Mava Sports, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., and Ossur.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3934

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837