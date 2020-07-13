Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Eyeing Favorable Growth due to Developments in Biosimilars: Global Analysis, Growth by Top Leaders and Business Outlook

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Analysis

The global rheumatoid arthritis market is likely to grow at an admirable CAGR between 2016- 2022, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Rheumatoid arthritis or RA, simply put, is a chronic auto-immune disorder that mostly affects joints along with the extra-articular organs and articular tissues. It is often progressive and causes swelling of joints, stiffness, and pain. Biologic agents, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug type (DMARDs), steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug type (NSAID) are the different types of drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Total joint replacement, tendor repair, and synovectomy are the different types of rheumatoid arthritis treatments.

Various factors are propelling the global rheumatoid arthritis market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include favorable reimbursement policies, presence of high-cost drugs, growing geriatric population, the growing awareness about arthritis as well as its prevention among healthcare professionals and patients, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure & diagnostics. Additional factors adding market growth include developments in novel biologics and biosimilars.

On the contrary, higher biologics & biosimilars cost, coupled with side effects from the medication are factors that may limit the global rheumatoid arthritis market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the grave effect of the recent COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the market growth to some extent.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global rheumatoid arthritis market report based on drug type, diagnosis, and treatment.

By drug type, the global rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented into biologic agents, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug type (DMARDs), steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug type (NSAID). Of these, the biologic agents will lead the market over the forecast period.

By treatment, the global rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented into total joint replacement, tendor repair, and synovectomy.

By diagnosis, the global rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented into synovial fluid analysis, ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) test, CCP, and C-reactive protein (CRP) test.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global rheumatoid arthritis market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Favorable initiatives by the government for research and development, coupled with the rising patient pool consulting professionals for rheumatoid arthritis, are adding to the global rheumatoid arthritis growth in the region. Besides, increasing awareness about rheumatoid arthritis and huge investments to improve the region’s medical facilities and healthcare are also adding market growth.

The global rheumatoid arthritis market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in the UK and favorable initiatives undertaken by the government to create awareness are adding to the global rheumatoid arthritis market growth in the region. The UK has the maximum share in the region.

The global rheumatoid arthritis market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Various developments in the region to treat rheumatoid arthritis, expansion of medical and healthcare infrastructure, and entry of new drugs are adding to the global rheumatoid arthritis market growth in the region.

The global rheumatoid arthritis market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for poor medical facilities, less emphasis on R&D activities, and lack of awareness.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global rheumatoid arthritis market report include AstraZeneca (U.K), Sanofi (France), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S), Eli Lilly & Company (U.S), and Pfizer Inc (U.S), among others.

