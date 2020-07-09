Respiratory Humidification Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Respiratory Humidification Industry

Description

Respiratory humidification is a method of artificial warming and humidifying of respiratory gas for mechanically ventilated patients. It is a method of artificially conditioning respiratory gas for the patient during therapy. Humidifiers are used in respiratory and acute care (RAC) and for the treatment of sleep apnea. Respiratory Humidification includes invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, and HFNC, which all help humidify air delivered to patients with some form of severe respiratory distress in the hospital setting, such as COPD, pneumonia and influenza, or congestive heart failure.

In invasive ventilation, air is delivered through an endotracheal tube inserted into the patient’s nose or mouth, or through a tracheostomy, a surgical incision in the neck to access the trachea. Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is the delivery of oxygen without using an invasive artificial airway while High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen therapy is carried out using an air/oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube, and nasal cannula. The competition in the respiratory humidifier market is strong because the companies are seeing a long lasting future in the humidification market for invasive and noninvasive ventilation.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive respiratory humidification market include increase in ageing population, increasing demand for neonatal care products, smoking and increasing incidence of COPD and increase in healthcare expenditure. Some of the significant developments of this industry include popularity of the respiratory humidification in portable ventilators, cost benefits of non-invasive ventilator, and new techniques in ventilation. However, the challenges to be faced ahead are lung injury and problems with ventilation, ventilator associated pneumonia and severe government regulations.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Respiratory Humidification Market (Controller & Consumables) for Invasive and Non-Invasive ventilation. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the global market is reined by few major players namely Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Philips Respironics and Teleflex. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

Table of Content

1. Respiratory Humidification: An Introduction

1.1 Modes of Respiratory Humidification

1.1.1 Respiratory Humidification in Invasive Ventilation

1.1.2 Respiratory Humidification in Non-Invasive Ventilation

1.1.3 Respiratory Humidification in High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC)

1.2 Methods of Respiratory Humidifiers

1.2.1 Active Respiratory Humidifier

1.2.2 Passive Respiratory Humidifier

1.3 Monitoring of Humidification System and Patients on Ventilator

1.4 Risks of Ventilation

2. Respiratory Humidification Market Analysis

2.1 Respiratory Humidification Consumables Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Respiratory Humidification Devices Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume

2.4 Respiratory Humidification Market by Region

2.5 Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Region

3. Invasive Ventilation

3.1 Respiratory Humidification Consumables Market Forecast by Value – Invasive Ventilation

3.2 Respiratory Humidification Devices Market Forecast by Value – Invasive Ventilation

3.3 Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – Invasive Ventilation

4. Non-Invasive Ventilation

4.1 Respiratory Humidification Consumables Market Forecast by Value – Non-Invasive Ventilation

4.2 Respiratory Humidification Devices Market Forecast by Value – Non-Invasive Ventilation

4.3 Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – Non-Invasive Ventilation

5. HFNC

5.1 Respiratory Humidification Consumables Market Forecast by Value – HFNC

5.2 Respiratory Humidification Devices Market Forecast by Value – HFNC

5.3 Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – HFNC

6. Regional Markets

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 European Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume

6.1.2 European Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – Invasive & Non-invasive Ventilation

6.1.3 European Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – HFNC

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North American Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume

6.2.2 North American Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – Invasive & Non-invasive Ventilation

6.2.3 North American Respiratory Humidification Market Forecast by Patient Volume – HFNC

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Ageing Population

7.1.2 Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

7.1.3 Increasing Demand for Neonatal Care Products

7.1.4 Smoking and Increasing Incidence of COPD

7.1.5 Benefits of HFNC

7.2 Trends

7.2.1 Popularity of Portable Ventilators

7.2.2 Cost Benefits has put Non Invasive Ventilator to Trend

7.2.3 New Techniques in Ventilation

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Lung Injury and Possible Problems with Ventilator Usage

7.3.2 Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) and Pneumothorax

7.3.3 Severe Government Regulations

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Invasive Ventilation Market Share by Consumables

8.2 Invasive Ventilation Market Share by Devices

8.3 Non-Invasive Ventilation Market Share by Company

8.4 HFNC Market Share by Company

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Business Strategies

9.2 Resmed

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Business Strategies

9.3 Philips Respironics

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Business Strategies

9.4 Teleflex

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Business Strategies

