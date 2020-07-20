Refurbished Medical Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2025

The latest research report on Refurbished Medical Equipment Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size and value

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market is Valued at USD 9.82 billion in 2019 and Expected to reach USD 23.91 billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 11.80% over the Forecast Period.

Scope of Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Refurbished medical devices are products that are suitable for medical use. The refurbishment of medical equipment is carried out through the renovation, repair, and installation of certain software / hardware updates without altering the intended use of the original device and the replacement of worn parts.

The demand for refurbished medical devices addresses significant societal problems in three main ways by eliminating waste and conserving resources; by expanding access to healthcare in markets with growing cost pressures for healthcare; and by generating economic benefits from extending the value of manufacturing equipment’s lifecycle.The demand for rehabilitated medical devices,imaging devices (such as CT scanners, MRI and other diagnostic imaging devices), and less on single-use devices (such as scalpels, catheters, compression sleeves, etc.) is increasing owing to their low cost and better services.

Global refurbished medical equipment market report segmented on basis of product type, application type, end users & by regional and country level. On the basis ofproduct type, global refurbished medical equipment market is classified as medical imaging equipment, operating room and surgical equipment, defibrillators, cardiovascular and cardiology equipment, IV therapy systems, neurology equipment, endoscopy equipment and other. Based upon application type global refurbished medical equipment market divided as diagnostic and therapeutic. On the basis of end user, global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic lab, clinics and others.

The regions covered in this global refurbished medical equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Companies

Johnson & Johnson (US)

First Source, Inc (U.S.)

Soma Technology (U.S.)

Toshiba Medical System (Japan)

GE Healthcare (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Agito Medical (Denmark)

DMS Topline (U.S.)

Block Imaging International (US)

Refurbished Medical Equipment News

used and refurbished medical equipment’s market leading players with impact of COVID-19.

May 6 2020,

Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Block Imaging International, Soma Technology, Companies in the market for used and refurbished medical equipment are taking suggestive steps to address the challenges of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Exhaustive research is going on COVID-19 situation provides current techniques and alternative methods for mitigating the impact of Coronavirus on revenue from the market for used and rehabilitated medical devices. Philips healthcare is working as the diamond system for refurbished medical equipment.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Industry

Constantly changing technological trends are a major driver of the growth of the market for refurbished medical equipment. Increasing manufacturers’ focus on retrofitting their equipment and high demand for cost-effective systems from small-scale private hospitals and clinics are also expected to fuel market growth.The global demand for refurbished medical imaging equipment is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 8.09 per cent from 2017 to 2021.Lack of standardized regulatory policies for the resale of refurbished medical devices, negative perceptions about refurbished products are also expected to hinder market growth. Moreover, costs of large and sophisticated technical equipment are also anticipated to raise demand for refurbished medical equipment this will be opportunity for this market.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Regional Analysis

North America is dominating in the global refurbished medical equipment market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and government support.Presence of a large number of private healthcare facilities including private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers an increase in aging population, a high incidence / prevalence of various diseases are some other factors attributing the market growth in this region. Europe is another lucrative market for growing demand in refurbished medical equipment market. The refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment accounted for 75.5 per cent of the global demand for refurbished medical devices in 2015. By 2020, the global market for refurbished medical devices alone is estimated to be worth EUR 8 billion, with a market growth rate of 8.31 per cent.Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market for refurbished medical equipment due to an increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increased population income and affordability, increased awareness of healthcare and public healthcare expenditure, increased private investment in the healthcare sector.

Key Benefits for global refurbished medical equipment market Reports–

Global refurbished medical equipment market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global refurbished medical equipment market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global refurbished medical equipment market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global refurbished medical equipment market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global refurbished medical equipment market Segmentation –

Global refurbished medical equipment market: by product type

Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

Defibrillators

Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment

IV Therapy Systems

Neurology Equipment

Endoscopy Equipment

Others

Global refurbished medical equipment market: by application type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Global refurbished medical equipment market: by End user

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Clinics

Others

Global refurbished medical equipment market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa,Rest of Middle East and Africa)

