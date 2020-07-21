Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Size Worth $1,556.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 20.1% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The report “Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Systems, Reagents, Consumables and Accessories); By Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications, Others); By End Use (Standalone Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Blood Banks, and Other End Users); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

The global platelet aggregation devices market was valued at USD 361.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,556.8 million by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2020-2027 . Platelet aggregation is the biological process where the platelet cells are employed in a process to prevent bleeding through vaso-constriction for rapid clot formation. The whole process is mediated via platelet aggregating factor (PAF). The quantitative and qualitative defects of platelets lead to increased bleeding. The high reactivity of platelets in the patients having anti-platelet therapy results in thromboembolic complications.

Platelet function related disorders can be either inherited or acquired. The inherited platelet function disorders include Von Willebrand disease, Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia, Bernard-Soulier syndrome, Storage pool disease. The acquired platelet dysfunction may be caused by chronic conditions such as kidney failure (uremia), Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), Leukemias (chronic myeloid leukemia or CML; acute myeloid leukemia or AML).

Competitive Insight:

Market participants such as F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Drucker Diagnostics, Haemonetics Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Chrono-log Corporation, Instrumentation Laboratory, Accriva Diagnostics, Matis Medical, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Sienco, Inc., Bio/Data Corporation, Tem Group, WerfenLife, S.A., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sentinel CH. S.p.A., and Aggredyne, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

Market Insights:

Some acquired platelet disorders are temporary because of the decreased function of platelets due to anti-platelet medications, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), tricyclic antidepressants, antihistamines and some antibiotics. The platelet function testing is transitioned from diagnostics for heritable diseases to a functional one for platelet functional therapies. The rapid usage of anti-platelet therapy, mainly dual anti-platelet therapy has changed the focus of platelet function testing from diagnostics to therapeutics.

The market is driven by few notable factors such as the recent surge in infectious diseases (COVID-19) requiring rapid serological tests, innovations in platelet aggregation mechanisms, systems and consumables, and worldwide rise in chronic ailments. Specialized tests based on platelet aggregation include light transmission platelet aggregometry on platelet-rich plasma (LTA), impedance whole blood aggregometry (WBA), Lumi-aggregometry and flow cytometry.

Automated haematology analyzers can be used to obtain platelet counts over a wide range of values using optical counting methods like light scatter or fluorescence. Screening tests such as prothrombin time (PT) or activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) are more standardized and fully automated.

Number of reagents are available in the market to carry out the platelet function tests. These reagents include collagen, thrombin, ADP, vasopressin, epinephrine and ristocetin. Collagen, ADP were used in routine platelet aggregation studies for the evaluation of qualitative platelet function disorders.

