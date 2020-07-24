Plasma Fractionation Market to Grow at 6.5% CAGR by 2023, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Share, Industry Size, Top Company Revenue

Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis

The global plasma fractionation market is predicted to grow at a healthy 6.5% CAGR between 2018- 2023, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Plasma is a blood component that is derived by plasmapheresis from whole blood and used in different medical and therapeutic applications. It is a source of different proteins of which just a few are useful to produce therapeutic plasma products. The process to separate, extract, and purify these proteins from the plasma is known as the fractionation process. This process is based upon various criteria like temperature, product solubility, and their chemical & physical conditions like ionic strengths and pH levels. Protease inhibitors, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulin, and others are the different types of plasma fractionation products.

Various factors are propelling the global plasma fractionation market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include increasing use of immunoglobulin in different therapeutic areas, a rise in plasma collection, growing use of alpha-1-antitrypsin, and an increase in plasma collection centers. Additional factors adding market growth include the rising prevalence of autoimmune and respiratory disorders, technological advances, and rising geriatric population.

On the contrary, unfavorable reimbursement policies, the high price of advanced products, the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the availability of recombinant alternatives are factors that may limit the global plasma fractionation market growth over the forecast period.

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global plasma fractionation market report based on end user, application, and product.

Based on product, the plasma fractionation market has been segmented into immunoglobulin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, and others. The immunoglobulin segment is again segmented into subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG), intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and others. The coagulation factor is again segmented into factor XIII, fibrinogen concentrates, prothrombin complex concentrate, von willebrand factor, factor IX, and factor VIII. Of these, the immunoglobulin segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market has been segmented into hemato-oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, critical care, neurology, hematology, immunology, and others. Among these, the neurology segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the plasma fractionation market has been segmented into clinical research laboratories, academic institutes, hospitals and clinics, & others. Among these, hospitals & clinics will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Plasma Fractionation Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global plasma fractionation market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Rising cases of immunodeficiency disorders coupled with the presence of top market players are adding to the global plasma fractionation market growth in the region.

The global plasma fractionation market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Surging research and development investments & increasing technological advances are adding to the global plasma fractionation market growth in the region.

The global plasma fractionation market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditures is adding to the global plasma fractionation market growth in the region.

The global plasma fractionation market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share during the forecast period due to the inadequate economic development, especially in the African region.

Plasma Fractionation Market Key Players

Eminent players in the plasma fractionation market report include Shire, Shanghai RAAS, Octapharma AG, Japan Blood Products Organization,LFB Group, Kedrion S.p.A, Grifols, S.A., China Biologic Products Holdings, Green Cross Corporation, CSL Limited, Inc., Biotest AG, and Bio Products Laboratory (BPL).

