Plasma Fractionation Market Opportunities, Potential Growth, Share, Size, Developments, Industry Analysis and Insights Forecast to 2026

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency among people worldwide is boosting the global plasma fractionation market, says Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The report, titled “Plasma Fractionation: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts 2018 to 2026,” offers insights into growth drivers and restraints impacting the plasma fractionation market.

The report covers:

Global Plasma Fractionation Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Plasma Fractionation Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

LFB

Shire

Japan Blood Products Organization

Biotest AG

Grifols, S.A.

C. Pharma (Green Cross Corporation)

Octapharma

Sanquin

Kedrion S.p.A.

Baxter

China Biologic Products

CSL

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Centers for using Plasma Proteins as Therapeutics to Bode Well for Market

The rising awareness about diseases because of the expansion of media and increasing number of diagnostic centers have increased the value of plasma fractionation. This is a major factor boosting the overall market. In addition to that, increasing investments made in designing of therapeutics for chronic diseases is also anticipated to drive the global market. Besides this, the increasing popularity and usage of proteins derived from plasma for various treatments is presumed to bode well for the global market.

However, high cost of fractionation and insufficient reimbursement policies may cause hindrance to the growth of the market. This, accompanied by the emergence of recombinant alternatives may hamper the market in the long run.

North America Emerges Dominant on Account of Better Healthcare Infrastructures

Geographically, the global market for plasma fractionation is dominated by North America at present. Factors promoting growth in this region are better healthcare infrastructures, government supported reimbursement policies, and presence of large company in developed nations of the region namely Canada and the U.S. Moreover, recent approvals from the Food and Drug (FDA) favor the growth of new plasma fractionation facilities are thus creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in North America. For instance, the FDA approved a plasma fractionation facility in Melville for Kedrion S.P.A. in February 2019.

The plasma fractionation market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to show huge growth potentials on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and research centers, and the increasing investments for drug discoveries.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Plasma Collection Centers for Key Countries

Plasma Fractionation Capacity & Capacity Utilization Rate for Key Players

Cost Breakdown of Plasma Fractionation for Key Players

Regional Distribution of Plasma Fractionation Throughput

Global Plasma Fractionation Market (in volume)

Distribution of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market (in volume) by Region

Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Key Indications) by Key Countries Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Albumin Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others Protease Inhibitors Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Immunology & Neurology Hematology Critical Care Pulmonology Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Laboratories Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



