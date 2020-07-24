Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Size Worth $11.4 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.1% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Coronary Catheters, Coronary Guidewires, Coronary Stents, and Accessories); By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Catherization Labs); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” it gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

The global percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. (2020-2027) Coronary artery disease (CAD) is causing most of deaths globally. The factors contributing to the disease include sedentary lifestyle, smoking, obesity, hereditary factors and alcohol usage. The mortality rate of CAD has been tremendously increasing grabbing the attention for researchers and clinicians globally, With the technological advancements in stent technologies, design of the guide wires, advent of next generation coronary catheters (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA), percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters ), and the availability of coronary guide wires (steel based, nitinol based ) increased the treatment scope of the coronary heart diseases.

Request A Sample Report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-pci-devices-market/request-for-sample

Competitive Insight:

Market participants such as Abbott, B. Braun, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, BIOTRONIK, Comed BV, Cook, Meril Lifesciences, Cordis, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical System, and Terumo Corporation are some of the key players operating in the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Key vendors are investing huge amounts into their R&D and introducing new technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in this market. Several products were launched in the recent past with the latest next generation technology which caters the growing needs of the physician and the patients.

Market Insight:

The emergence of dedicated catheterization labs in high income countries is also pivotal factor influencing the growth of the PCI devices market. The next generation Cath labs offers advanced services and performs interventional therapeutic procedures such as PCI, PTCA, epicardial ablations of ventricular tachycardia, aortic valve replacements and mitral valve repairs. Additionally, they also perform interventional cardiac electrophysiological procedures, pacemaker implantation and cardiac defibrillator implantation. The number of PCI procedures and other cardiac interventions is substantially increasing with the increase in the cardiovascular diseases globally.

Regional Insight:

To increase the performance of multi-specialty hospitals, many government and private hospitals are setting up catheterization labs for improved service offerings. This concept is gaining popularity for PCI procedures in Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, and other western countries. The factors favoring its growth include the conversion of physician’s office to alternate hospital providers, surgeons’ relationship with the manufacturers to eliminate the need of general practitioner officers (GPO), and the expansion of services provided by the hospitals.

Request for Discount Pricing With Your Specific Research Needs At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-pci-devices-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Insights

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Assessment by Product

Coronary Catheters

Coronary Guidewires

Coronary Stents

Accessories

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market, by End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catherization Labs

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market, By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market, by Application, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market, by End Use, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market, by Age Group, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Continued…

Have Questions? Or make an Inquiry before buying this report Speak to Our Industry Expert: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-pci-devices-market/speak-to-analyst

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

Direct Purchase Licensed Copy Of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/6621

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/