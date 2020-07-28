Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth $17.18 Billion By 2027 | Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Goserelin, Bortezomib, Leuprorelin, and Others); By Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostrate, Skin, and Stomach Cancer); By Mode of Mechanism (Inhibitory, Necrosis Inducing, and Pro-Apoptotic Peptides), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” it gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth

Market Analysis:

The global peptide based cancer therapeutics market was valued at USD 8.58 billion in 2019 and size is expected to reach USD 17.18 billion by 2027 to o grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027) Peptides are compounds that are created by natural or artificial biological linking of amino acid monomers. Peptides are being widely used in therapeutics to treat several ailments, including cancer owing to their precision based nature, targeting solid tumor cells in the body. Peptide based cancer therapeutics have shown effective results against cancer as opposed to conventional cancer treatments, without much side effects.

Peptide based therapies in the treatment of cancer are majorly classified as pure play peptide therapy, vaccines based on peptide, and peptide conjugate nanomaterials. These therapies possess several advantages over others such as easy administration, specificity in targeting tumor tissues, fewer side effects as compared to drugs, and low cost of peptides.

Request Sample Copy at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-based-cancer-therapeutics-market/request-for-sample

Market Insight:

The factors propelling the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer across the world, cancer screening programs in emerging countries, and the high specificity of peptide based cancer vaccines. In 2016, according to analysis by NCA (National Cancer Center), 1,010,200 cancer cases were recorded, with 576,100 male patients and 434,100 women cases. The mortality rate in 2016 recorded a high with more than 374,000 cancer deaths in the country, particularly deaths associated with the most common colorectal cancer followed by gastric, lung, prostrate and breast cancers.

Competitive Insights

Market participants such as AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott, Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. In January 2020, Sony Brook University (SBU) extended its funding on FABP5 inhibitors to 2025 by demonstrating novel approach to treat last stage prostate cancer. According to the researchers of the SBU specific fatty acid binding protein (FABP) may be help in stopping cancer.

In June 2017, AstraZeneca along with National Cancer Institute Eleven entered into cooperative research and development agreement with Eleven Biotherapeutics to develop Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-based-cancer-therapeutics-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Polaris Market research has segmented the peptide based cancer therapeutics market report on the basis of drug type, cancer type, mode of mechanism, distribution channel, and region

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Drug Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Goserelin

Bortezomib

Leuprorelin

Others

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutic Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Mode of Action Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Inhibitory

Necrosis Inducing

Pro-Apoptotic Peptides

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia

Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



Have Questions? Or make an Inquiry before buying this report Speak to Our Industry Expert: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-based-cancer-therapeutics-market/speak-to-analyst

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

Direct Purchase Licensed Copy Of Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/6631

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/