Pandemic Outbreaks in the Past Decade : Overview, Market Opportunities And Outlook

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola and Zika. Main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness. Pandemics adversely have affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world’s economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments.
Human history has experienced major pandemics such as smallpox, cholera, plague, dengue, AIDS, influenza, extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), West Nile disease and tuberculosis. Influenza pandemics are sporadic yet frequent phenomena. Since the 1500s, influenza pandemics have occurred about three times a century, or about every 10 to 50 years. Three influenza pandemics occurred in the 20th century: 1918 influenza pandemic (“Spanish flu”), 1957-1958 pandemic (“Asian flu”), and the 1968 pandemic (“Hong Kong flu”). Each pandemic harmed human life and economic growth. For example, the 1918 influenza pandemic killed more than 20 million people worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) cites that pandemic as the deadliest in world history.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the pandemic outbreaks occurred over the last decade (2010-2020)
– Discussion of several serious epidemiological outbreaks, their socioeconomic impact, R&D efforts, treatment and diagnostics, clinical trial landscape, and regulatory and reimbursement landscape
– Data corresponding to number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country wise) due to various pandemics, including novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), SARS, MERS, HIV/AIDS, H1N1, Ebola virus etc.
– Correlation of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak to previous epidemiological outbreaks in terms of policies and measures of prevention and control, and the lessons learned thereafter
– Insight into key scientific breakthroughs and pipeline products targeting infectious disease treatments, including the novel coronavirus disease and its antibody-based clinical program (antibody to MERS-CoV infection)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Introduction to Pandemics
Pathogenic Microbes and Infectious Diseases: 1973-2019
Factors Contributing to the Emergence of Infectious Diseases
Human Demographics and Behavior
Technology
The Role of Needles
Economic Development and Land Use
International Travel
Microbial Adaptation
Antibiotic Development
Classifying Viral Outbreaks, Epidemics and Pandemics
Current and Potential Epidemics with Pandemic Potential
Current and Potential Pandemics
Current Technologies for Addressing Potential Pandemic Threats
Biological Weapons for Terrorism
The Next Pandemic
Types of Zoonotic Viruses
A Brief History of Global Pandemics
Bubonic Plague (1300 to the Present)
Cholera (1916-1966)
The Spanish Influenza Pandemic (1918)
Asian Flu Pandemic (1957-1958)
HIV/AIDS Pandemic (1980 to the Present)
Influenza A-H1N1 (2009 to the Present)
Malaria (2700 BC to the Present)
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) (2002-2003)
Tuberculosis (4000 BC to the Present)
Treatments for Infectious Diseases
Prevention
Vaccination
Pharmaceutical Treatments
Chapter 3 H1N1 Influenza (Swine Influenza)
Etiology
Epidemiology
Pathophysiology
Types of Influenza Viruses
Influenza Virus A
Influenza Virus B
Influenza Virus C
Diagnosis and Evaluation
Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction
Nucleotide Sequencing
Phylogenetic Analysis
Treatment and Management
Prevention of Swine to Human Viral Transmission
Prevention of Human-to-Human Transmission
Vaccines
Antiviral Treatments
The WHO and Containment for Pandemic Influenza
International Influenza Vaccine Stockpile Orders
Pre-pandemic Vaccination
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Antiviral Resistance
Recreated Viruses
Immaterialized Market Risk
Media Coverage and Vaccinations
Pandemic Preparedness Plans
United States
Japan
China
Brazil
United Kingdom
Chapter 4 Ebola Virus Disease
Etiology
Epidemiology
Clinical Manifestations
Diagnosis
Treatment/Management
Supportive Care
Therapeutics
Vaccines and Prevention
Chapter 5 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Etiology
Epidemiology
Geographical Distribution
Sources of Infection
Risk Factors and Transmission
Pathophysiology
Clinical Features
Diagnosis
Molecular Diagnostics
Serological Assays
Treatment and Management
Antiviral Agents
Convalescent Plasma
Antibiotic Therapy
Intensive Care Management
New Treatments
Prevention
Advances in Vaccine Development
Priorities: MERS Research, Surveillance, Management, and Control
Establishing a One Health Global Consortium
Priority Studies at the Animal-Human-Environmental Interface
Priority Studies in Human Populations
Priority Studies for Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Rapid Diagnostics
Chapter 6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (SARS-CoV-2)
Symptoms of COVID-19
COVID-19 Progression
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Case Fatality Rate (CFR)
Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
COVID-19 Research and Development
Diagnostics and Medtech
The Need to Reinvent Ventilators
Clinical Trials on COVID-19
Chapter 7 Lessons Learned from History
Maintaining Essential Healthcare Services
Access to Prevention, Safety Measures, Testing and Treatment
Quarantine and Isolation
International Efforts to Strengthen the Global Outbreak Response System
Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
European Medical Corps
Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Program
The WHO Global Health Emergency Workforce
The WHO R&D Blueprint
World Bank Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility
Chapter 8 Appendix
Continued…
