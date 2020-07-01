Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Outbound Medical Tourism Services Industry

Description

The outbound medical tourism services market is anticipated to upscale at an impressive pace over the forecast period, as stated by 99Strategy in their latest report. Medical tourism is the mobility across international borders to receive medical conduct in some form, depending upon the availability of treatment in one’s home-based country. This report has stated an overview of the industry chain structure and describes the industry landscape. Within medical tourism, travelers are people who prefer to travel to different regions and receive treatment for their disease or undergo a surgical procedure. These people usually travel to seeking high quality and advanced medical services.

Even though medical tourism provides a wide range of services to patients from weight loss treatment, fertility treatment, orthopedic treatment, and cardiovascular treatment, outbound medical tourism only comprises treatments like dental care, fertility treatment, and cosmetic surgery. The outbound medical tourism services market is driven by many factors such as growth in the per capita income and rising awareness towards fitness and wellbeing. Further, immediate treatment availability, along with higher affordability of medical facilities and the non-availability of low-quality treatment are fostering growth in the global outbound medical tourism services market in the forthcoming years.

Even though the demand in the outbound medical industry is rising significantly, there are various factors that are restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period. Unclear information about treatment centers is leading to hesitation among travelers due to risk of loss of life and organs. Further, expensive tours and other safety issues of the tourists is observed to hinder the growth of the global outbound medical tourism services market significantly.

Key Players

Some of the distinguished players in the global outbound medical tourism services market, as profiled in the report, include Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, and Christus Muguerza Hospital.

Market Segmentation

The outbound medical tourism services market is studied for several segments for a detailed and accurate analysis. Such segmentation has been done on the basis of product type, surgery treatment, and region. Based on product type, the global outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into medical care and tourism. Based on surgery treatment, the global outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, and orthopedic treatment.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific is further segmented into India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Europe is further segmented into the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia. South America is further segmented into Brazil and Argentina. The Middle East & Africa is further segmented into Saudi Arabia and South Africa, among other regions.

Industry Update

August 2019: Ctrip recently entered into a strategic partnership with Sicila to create augmented medical tourism experiences for the Chinese high-end outbound medical tourism market.

