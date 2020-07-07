Orthopedic Devices Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 60,052.8 Million, to grow at CAGR of 5.0% by 2027 – Asserts CMI

Orthopedic devices are used in fractures, trauma and for correcting bone deformities. Joint implants are generally used for treating deformities in knee, pectoral and pelvic girdle. Implants such as femoral head, humeral head, reverse shoulder prosthesis, knee prosthesis and others.

Statistics:

The global orthopedic devices market is estimated to account for US$ 60,052.8 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing number of sport-related injuries is expected to propel growth of the global orthopedic devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Opportunities

Development and launch of next generation orthopedic devices is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global orthopedic devices market. For instance, in February 2019, Breg, Inc. launched Breg Quantum OA, a next generation unloader knee brace for mild to severe osteoarthritis.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Restraints

Product recalls are expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, NuVasive, Inc. issued recall of its Magec System Model X rods for patients with early onset scoliosis.

Key Takeaways:

The global orthopedic devices market was valued at US$ 40,772.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 60,052.8 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing number of sport-related injuries is expected to propel growth of the global orthopedic devices market over the forecast period

Hip Orthopedic Devices segment held dominant position in the global orthopedic devices market in 2019, accounting for 31.2% share in terms of value, followed by Knee Orthopedic Devices Market and Spine, respectively. Development and launch of next generation orthopedic devices is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing number of road accidents is boosting growth of the market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, in 2018, the number of road accidents increased by 0.46% compared to 2017.

The market is witnessing use of 3D technology in development of orthopedic devices. For instance, in April 2020, the research ‘Patient-specific 3D-printed Splint for Mallet Finger Injury,’ published in the International Journal of Bioprinting’, in April 2020, reported use of an Ultimaker 2 Extended+ 3D printer to fabricate splint for mallet finger injury.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global orthopedic devices market include, aap Implantate AG, Aesculap, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Inc., OSSIO, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Conventus Orthopaedics, DJO Global, Inc., and Breg, Inc.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Key Developments

January 2019: OSSIO, an orthopedic fixation company, announced that its OSSIOfiber Bone Pin Family received 510(k) market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of forefoot conditions.

November 2018: DJO Global, Inc., a provider of orthopedic technologies, partnered with SirenMD, a workplace collaboration platform, to become the exclusive sales representative for SirenMD’s sports team market

Segmentation

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product Type: Hip Orthopedic Devices Knee Orthopedic Devices Spine Orthopedic Devices Shoulder Orthopedic Devices Elbow Orthopedic Devices Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Devices CMF Orthopedic Devices Others

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Hip Orthopedic Devices Knee Orthopedic Devices Spine Orthopedic Devices Shoulder Orthopedic Devices Elbow Orthopedic Devices Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Devices CMF Orthopedic Devices Others By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



