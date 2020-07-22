Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, Business Analysis, Top Key Players, Trends, Growth Factor, and Industry Analysis Forecast to 2026

The global “Orthopedic Devices Market Size” is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing geriatric population across the world. As per a research published in 2015 by the United Health Foundation, every year, more than 300,000 adults belonging to the age group of 65 years and above are estimated to be hospitalized for hip fractures. Besides, around 30% of seniors fall per year. It is further leading to higher number of orthopedic injuries. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the orthopedic devices market size stood at USD 51.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 71.67 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Orthopedic Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orthopedic-devices-market-102586

Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

NuVasive, Inc.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Össur Corporate

Globus Medical

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Diseases to Drive Growth

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, a provider of educational programs for allied health professionals and orthopaedic surgeons, published a report that affirms that every year in the Unites States alone, approximately 6.8 million patients suffering from several orthopedic injuries come to medical attention. It proves that the rising prevalence of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal diseases is further resulting in agonizing physical pain and limited mobility. It is expected to propel the orthopedic devices market growth during the forthcoming years. However, the surgical procedure is very expensive in nature. It may hamper the growth of the market.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/orthopedic-devices-market-102586

Segment-

Joint Reconstruction Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Based on type, the market is grouped into joint reconstruction devices, dental implants, trauma devices, spinal devices, orthobiologic devices, arthroscopy devices, trauma devices, and others. Out of these, in 2018, the joint reconstruction segment held 35.8% in terms of orthopedic devices market share and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising number of procedures, namely, extrementies and shoulder reconstructions, hip and knee replacements, and other similar procedures associated with joints. The arthroscopy devices segment is likely to expand at fast pace owing to the increasing emergence of novel products and upsurging cases of soft tissue injuries related to sports.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases by Key Countries/Region

4.2 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch

4.3 Overview of New Product Launches

4.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Joint Reconstruction Devices

5.2.1.1 Knee

5.2.1.2 Hip

5.2.1.3 Extremeties

5.2.2 Spinal Devices

5.2.2.1 Spinal Fusion Devices

5.2.2.2 Spinal Non- Fusion Devices

5.2.3 Trauma Devices

5.2.4 Arthroscopy Devices

5.2.5 Orthobiologic Devices

5.2.6 Dental Implants

5.2.6.1 Endosteal Implants

5.2.6.2 Superperiosteal Implants

5.2.6.3 Transosteal Implants

5.2.7 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Orthopedic Clinic

5.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.4 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Orthopedic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Type

6.2.1 Joint Reconstruction Devices

6.2.1.1 Knee

6.2.1.2 Hip

6.2.1.3 Extremeties

6.2.2 Spinal Devices

6.2.2.1 Spinal Fusion Devices

6.2.2.2 Spinal Non- Fusion Devices

6.2.3 Trauma Devices

6.2.4 Arthroscopy Devices

6.2.5 Orthobiologic Devices

6.2.6 Dental Implants

6.2.6.1 Endosteal Implants

6.2.6.2 Superperiosteal Implants

6.2.6.3 Transosteal Implants

6.2.7 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By End User

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.2 Orthopedic Clinic

6.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.4 Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By Country

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Canada

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/orthopedic-devices-market-102586

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Orthopedic Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Orthopedic Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@

Compression Therapy Market

Contract Manufacturing Organization Market

Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs