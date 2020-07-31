Nihon Kohden Releases Video Laryngoscope in U.S. for Faster Intubation During COVID

Critical care facilities around the world are on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Intubation is necessary to maintain many critical patients in the ICU, but too often obtaining an airway proves to be challenging. In some patients, intubation can take over a minute or more, potentially leading to serious consequences. Now, Nihon Kohden is launching its NK AWS-S200 video laryngoscope in the United States, marketed under the Pentax brand outside the U.S., that is designed to achieve intubation faster and on the first try. Moreover, the company claims that the device “can help protect clinicians while intubating patients suffering from COVID-19 or other respiratory infections”.

The NK AWS-S200 sports a high-definition color display with targeting cross-hairs that help to deliver the working end into the airway. A working channel allows for the endotracheal tube to be pushed in while still seeing the airway effectively.

With a built-in channel to guide the endotracheal tube and the ability to continuously observe the intubation procedure, the video laryngoscope can reduce the risk of oral and pharyngeal injury, including mild mucosal bleeding and sore throat.

According to Nihon Kohden, the NK AWS-S200 allows clinicians to intubate challenging patients faster compared with competitors’ devices. “With the NK AWS-S200, clinicians can intubate even difficult airways in 22.9 seconds, well below the 30-second threshold recommended for intubations and up to 33 seconds faster than other devices,” the company noted in its press release.

“Whether dealing with COVID-19 or another critical illness, it is imperative that healthcare providers have tools that can help them quickly and easily establish an airway,” said Genoveffa Devers, DNP, MSHA, RN, CPHQ, VP of clinical and strategic alliances at Nihon Kohden. “The NK AWS-S200 video laryngoscope is designed to accomplish this while also keeping clinicians safe because they don’t have to lean in to visualize the vocal cords and larynx. It is the embodiment of Nihon Kohden’s commitment to bring exceptional and simple solutions to healthcare providers, and NK-HealthProtect™, which is designed to protect the health of those whom we serve.”

Using the firm’s disposable NK PBLADE blades, which are available in four different sizes, clinicians further reduce the risk of cross-contamination between patients and those treating them.

When administering CPR, the video laryngoscope can still be utilized in parallel to intubate patients without pausing life saving treatment. Those with possible spinal cord injuries, whose necks should not be manipulated, can also be intubated using the NK AWS-S200.

Product page: NK AWS-S200 Video Laryngoscope

Via: Nihon Kohden