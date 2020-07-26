Next-Generation Sequencing Market Growth to Touch US$ 31,411.3 Mn | CAGR at 22.2% Forecast by 2026

The global next-generation sequencing market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics. The demand for cost-effective, accurate, and fast DNA sequencing technologies is increasing and this is further giving rise to the dominance of next-generation sequencing platforms.

This will further give rise to advanced sequencing technologies for clinical purposes, which is anticipated to drive the market. Increasing advancements in bioinformatics are likely to increase the adoption of next-generation sequencing platforms to facilitate the diagnosis of rare diseases.

The report covers:

Global Next-generation Sequencing Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Next-generation Sequencing Market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

PierianDx

Macrogen, Inc.

among others

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Services to Rise at a High Pace

Next-generation sequencing products encompass instruments, consumables, and software. According to the findings from the report, the next-generation sequencing product segment is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period. This is ascribable to some primary factors such as new product launches, high usage of consumables, and easy availability. Apart from next-generation sequencing products, next-generation sequencing services are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The need for novel platforms regarding advancements in bioinformatics and fast DNA data interpretation are paving way for start-ups, especially for next-generation sequencing services. With the introduction of next-generation sequencing, the cost of sequencing has reduced over the years. This is positively impacting the growth of this segment.

North America Leads the Way Owing to Active Government Support

Among regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global next-generation sequencing market through the forecast duration. Rapid developments in precision medicine, next-generation DNA sequencing, and diagnostics are creating growth opportunities for the market. The market is likely to expand as companies in the biotechnology sector are continuously involving in research and development (R&D) activities, which fuels the market demand. Adapative Technologies developed a next-generation sequencing diagnostic test called ClonoSEQ for patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL and minimal residual disease or MRD. The test received FDA approval in September 2018, which in turn, contributes to the growth of the market in North America.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries New Product Launch Startups with their Funding Overview Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Instruments & Software Consumables Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Diagnostics Research Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



