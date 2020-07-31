Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Growth by Major Key Vendors – Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott

Neurorehabilitation Devices are also witnessing several improvements for better assistance to the physicians. Improvements in brain-computer interface in neuroscience domain have been significantly increased leading to advancements in mature assistive technologies for most disability disorders. These advancements are also anticipated to increase the demand for the said devices. Nevertheless, these devices have not been very efficient in assisting the patients according to their requirements. Hence, researchers and scientists are engrossed in understanding how patients and these machines work solely in order to work in combination and deliver optimal assistance to patients.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global neurorehabilitation devices market is estimated to be over US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at ~15% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Neurorehabilitation is the complicated medical procedure that helps recover injury from a nervous system. The procedure also reduces and compensates for the functional modifications ensuing from it. Neurorehabilitation devices are the equipment or tools used on patients to help them heal faster from certain injury. These devices are highly popular today due to several key factors including high prevalence of neurological illnesses, increasing number of patients that undergo interventional procedures or treatment followed by rehabilitation therapies. Higher prevalence of neurological diseases increases with the growing age. Hence, mostly the geriatric population experiences severe neurological diseases. The demand and popularity of these devices are rising remarkably owing to higher prevalence of illnesses in elderly population.

The manufacturers and the providers of neurorehabilitation devices have been asked to make few modifications or alterations for the treatment to patients during the COVID-19 emergency. Hence, efforts are being made to reorganize the activities involved in the treatment of neurological disorders, irrespective of home care and hospital care. Care providers are also taking care to limit the patient flow within the healthcare settings and maintaining optimal safety for the staff.

Major Key Players:

Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics, MagVenture, Inc., Hocoma, Neuro Style, Neofect, and Tyromotion GmbH among others.

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Neurorobotic Systems, Non-invasive Stimulators, Wearable Devices and Brain-computer Interface

By Application:

Brain Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury, Parkinson’s Disease, Cerebral Palsy and Brain Trauma Injury

By End User:

Hospitals/Clinics, Cognitive Care Centres and Research Institutes

Key Findings In Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Report:

