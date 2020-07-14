Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Size Worth $1,647.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 10.2%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mechanism (Positive, Negative, and Neutral); By Design Type (Straight Channel, T-channel, Y-channel, and Multi-channel); By Dwell Time (Seven Days, and More than 7 Days), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

The global needle-free IV connectors market size is expected to reach USD 1,647.7 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2027. Needle free IV connectors (NFC) are small needleless devices used within intra-venous (IV) catheters, administration sets, and syringes. NFC is the basic medical supply present in any healthcare facility to administer fluid, drug or medication in different vascular access systems. These needle-free systems are designed with the purpose to reduce needle stick injuries, bacterial contamination in the blood to improve patient outcome.

The complications associated with the needle based connectors such as catheter based blood stream infections and the catheter lumen occlusion are acting as the drivers for the NFC market. The set of NFCs are coming up with superior designs and features to reduce the length of hospital stays and economic burden.

Key players present in the Needle-free IV Connectors Market

Baxter International Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

CareFusion Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Nexus Medical LLC

RyMed Technologies, LLC

ICU Medical, Inc.

Vygon S.A.

The factors such as superior designs, unique features, user friendliness with the healthcare workers, price, technology, and strong distribution in the geographical area are the competitive forces impacting the player presence in the area. The bigger companies are focusing on signing long term exclusive distribution agreement to remain dominant force in the market. In May 2019, B. Braun and Nexus Medical signed an agreement to distribute TKO-6P luer activated anti-reflux device. This will increase customer coverage with enhanced patient care for both the parties.

Market Insights:

The prominent factors responsible for the growth of NFCs market the rising hospital admission rate, particularly among geriatrics, needle stick injuries among healthcare workers, and superior quality as compared to conventional systems. In 2016, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated more than 8.5 million people in the U.S have peripheral artery disease (PAD), out of which approximately 20% of the individuals were above age 60 years. The prevalence of the PAD is estimated equal among the men and women population. The primary reason behind the widespread of these diseases is less awareness among the population, especially in growing economies of the APAC region.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Needle-free IV Connectors Market Insights

Needle-free IV Connectors Market Assessment by Mechanism

Positive

Negative

Neutral

Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design Type

Straight Channel

T-Channel

Y-Channel

Multi-Channel

Needle-free IV Connectors Market Assessment by End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory care centers

Other

Needle-free IV Connectors Market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Thailand)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Chile)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Company Profiles

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, By Mechanism, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Positive, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Negative, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Neutral, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

