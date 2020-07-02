Microscopy Devices Market Size Worth US$ 17,130.4 Million | CAGR 12.1% By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Microscopy is used across most life sciences disciplines and in academic, clinical, and commercial settings. Light microscopes are essential analytical laboratory tools, whereas stereomicroscopes provide the lowest magnification.
Statistics:
The global microscopy devices market is estimated to account for US$ 17,130.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Drivers
Increasing investment in R&D of microscopy devices is expected to propel growth of the global microscopy devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported investing US$ 0.9 billion in R&D for the year ended December 31, 2017 for launch of Thermo Scientific Q-Exactive HF-X mass spectrometer, Thermo Scientific Krios G3i cryo transmission electron microscope, Applied Biosystems SeqStudio genetic analyzer, and the Oncomine Dx Target Test.
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Opportunities
R&D in microscopic lenses is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global microscopy devices market. For instance, in February 2020, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea, presented the design and fabrication schemes of microscale silicon solid immersion lenses based on thin-film geometry for mid-infrared applications.
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Restraints
Product recalls are expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in October 2019, Beckman Coulter Inc. recalled iQ200 Series Urine Microscopy Analyzer, owing to reported incidents where two sets of results report the same Specimen Identifier with different results, different Medical Record Number and different patient identification (demographics).
Key Takeaways:
The global microscopy devices market was valued at US$ 6,887.9 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 17,130.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2020 and 2027.Increasing product approval and launch is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Electron Microscopes segment held dominant position in the global microscopy devices market in 2019, accounting for 38.7% share in terms of value, followed by Optical Microscopes and Scanning Probe Microscopes, respectively. The major factors attributing to the growth of the segment constitutes of increasing investment in research and development for new and advance microscopes.
Market Trends
Major players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2020, NIDEK Co., Ltd. announced continuing cooperation to activities of the Association for Ophthalmic Cooperation in Asia, a nonprofit organization.
The market in North America is driven by increasing prevalence of ocular disorders. For instance, according to National Eye Institute’s projections, the number of people in the U.S. with cataract is expected to reach 50 million in 2050.
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global microscopy devices market include, Cameca SAS, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, FEI Company, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Bruker Corporation, Leica Microsystems, NT-MDT Company, Tomey USA, NIDEK Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Danish Micro Engineering A/S.
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Key Developments
October 2019: Leica Microsystems partnered with Struers Ltd., a U.K.-based manufacturer of equipment, consumables, and services for materialographic analysis, for the commercialization of Leica microscopes, accessories, and imaging products designed for industrial and material analysis in the U.K.
Segmentation
- Global Microscopy Devices Market, By Product Type:
- Optical Microscopes
- Inverted Microscope
- Stereomicroscope
- Phase Contrast Microscope
- Fluorescence Microscope
- Confocal Scanning Microscope
- Near Field Scanning Microscope
- Others
- Electron Microscopes
- Transmission Microscopes
- Scanning Electron Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- STM
- AFM
- Others
- Optical Microscopes
- Global Microscopy Devices Market, By Application:
- Semiconductors
- Life Sciences
- Material Sciences
- Nanotechnology
- Others
- Global Microscopy Devices Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country
- North Africa
- Central Africa
- South Africa
- North America
