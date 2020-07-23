Microfluidic Devices Market Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities, Industry Size, Share, Developments, Insights and Demand Forecast to 2026

The global “Microfluidic Devices Market 2020” is expected to gain impetus from increasing technological advancements in the biotechnology domain. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, PDMS and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. However, the global microfluidic devices market size was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2018. The report further states that renowned market players are focusing on low-cost materials for manufacturing microfluidic sensors and chips. It would contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Players Operating in The Microfluidic Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

uFluidix

Perkin Elmer

Fluidigm

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

Micronit

BioFluidix GmbH‎

Fluigent

ALine, Inc.

Philips

Other prominent players

Schott AG Acquires MINIFAB to Develop Top-quality Polymer and Glass Solutions

Schott AG, a company specializing in the production of glass and glass-ceramics, based in Germany, declared that it has completed its acquisition of MINIFAB PTY Ltd., a provider of custom-designed and manufactured microfluidic and medical devices, based in Australia in June 2019. This strategic collaboration will enable both companies to upgrade their portfolios in the diagnostics market. They will be able to provide the products to their existing consumers as well as serve new consumers effectively in the upcoming years by developing centers of excellence for glass in Germany and polymer in Australia. MINIFAB is an expert in business development. The combination of Schott’s technology expertise and glass development with MINIFAB’s unique polymer technology will allow consumers to choose from a wide range of products for their specific applications. Overall, key market players are focusing on innovative product launches and strategic acquirements to gain competitive edge and increase microfluidic devices market share in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Chips

Pumps

Needles

By Material

Silicon

Glass

Polymers

Others

By Application

Molecular & Cell Biology

Drug Delivery

Diagnostics

Lab on a Chip

Others

By End User

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

