Mercury-Free Dental Implants Materials Market expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period 2020 to 2027 at US$ 16.1 Billion by 2027 | Size, Share, In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications, Top Key Players and Emerging Growth Factors

Global Mercury-Free Dental Implants Materials Market, by Type (Ceramic, Titanium, Zirconia, and Others), By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ xx million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

To learn more about this report, request a sample copy*

* The sample copy includes: Report Summary, Table of Contents, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Report Structure, Methodology.

Request a sample copy of this report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3950

Mercury-Free Dental Implants Materials Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., in March, 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that dental clinics should prioritize urgent and emergency visits and delay elective visits and procedures to protect staff and preserve personal protective equipment and patient care supplies, as well as expand available hospital capacity. The CDC recognizes that non-emergency dental care. CDC has developed a framework for healthcare personnel and healthcare systems for delivery of non-emergent care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dental settings should balance the need to provide necessary services while minimizing risk to patients and dental healthcare personnel.

The increasing number of product approvals and launches, adoption of mercury-free dental implants, and mergers and acquisition strategies adopted by key players are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the mercury-free dental implants materials market during the forecast period.

The launch of new and advanced mercury-free dental implants in the market is expected to contribute significantly to the mercury-free dental implants materials market growth. For instance, in November 2018, Institut Straumann AG launched new dental products which include a new two-piece ceramic implant (PURE ceramic implant) and a mini-implant system at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna, Austria. Made from a high-performance ceramic with the color and translucence of natural tooth roots, the implants have a ZLA surface to provide highly predictable osseointegration.

Major manufacturers and research institutes are focusing on the development of innovative dental products with an aim to improve oral health. Moreover, a large number of clinical trials are ongoing which are focusing on development of novel and innovative dental implants. For instance, on January 8, 2019, Zimmer Biomet initiated a clinical trial to study the effectiveness of the Eztetic Dental Implant System when placed in the anterior regions of maxilla or mandible. The study is estimated to complete in December 2022.

The rising adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions by major players operating in the dental care companies is expected to drive growth of the mercury-free dental implants materials market. For instance, in September 2019, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired three dental product manufacturers, which include Intra-Lock (a U.S.-based dental implant company), Medentis Medical (Germany-based dental implant company), and Pro-Cam Implants (CAMLOG’s exclusive distributor in the Netherlands). This acquisition has helped the company to expand its business in different regions to enhance its existing product portfolio with innovative technologies and products and enhanced its manufacturing capabilities.

Browse 31 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on Mercury-Free Dental Implants Materials Market, by Type (Ceramic, Titanium, Zirconia, and Others), By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Forecast to 2027″

To know the latest trends and insights related to mercury-free dental implants materials market Press Release, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/mercury-free-dental-implant-materials-market-3219

The increasing focus of manufacturers on the development and launch of innovative mercury-free dental implant products is expected to drive growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2016, Promimic, a company developing an implant surface, entered a partnership agreement with Sistema de Implante Nacional (SIN), a provider of dental implants in Brazil, Latin America, and Europe, to launch the first dental implant coated with the HAnano Surface, an implant surface developed by Promimic. Such innovative products are contributing to the mercury-free dental implants materials market growth.

Key Takeaways of the mercury-free dental implants materials market:

The mercury-free dental implants materials market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the increasing number of product approvals and launches by key players

during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the increasing number of product approvals and launches by key players Among type, the ceramic segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027 owing to the increasing approval of ceramic dental implants, which is driving demand for mercury-free dental implants materials. For instance, in December 2018, DentalPoint, the company manufacturing two-piece ceramic implants, received S.approval for their product, ZERAMEX XT. The ZERAMEX XT system is a 100% mercury-free alternative to titanium implants designed for highly cosmetic tooth replacement, especially in the esthetic zone. ZERAMEX XT was developed for outstanding soft-tissue attachment and low inflammatory response. The ZERAMEX XT ceramic implant is manufactured from high-strength ceramic Bio-HIP ATZ.

Major players operating in the mercury-free dental implants materials market are Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Coltene Group, VITA Zahnfabrik, Upcera Dental Co. Ltd., Aidite Technology Co. Ltd., Huge Dental Material Co., Ltd., Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Zirkonzahn GmBH, 3M, VOCO GmBH, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., GC Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., and SHOFU Dental Corporation.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3950

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837