Medical Transcription Services Market 2020 Predicted To Reach US$ 96.9 Billion By Industry Size Till 2027 | At A CAGR of 6.1% | By Type, Diagnosis, Drug Treatment and End user

Medical transcription (MT) services deal with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material.

Statistics:

The global medical transcription services market is estimated to account for US$ 96.9 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Drivers

Assurance of patient record portability is expected to propel growth of the global medical transcription services market over the forecast period. One of the important considerations of medical transcription is the assurance that the transcribed patient and related healthcare records can be easily retrieved from the repository. Another major preference of healthcare facilities and other eligible professionals towards opting for outsourcing medical transcription is the current ability of easy switching of vendors, should the customer wish to switch vendors in case of price discrepancy or should the vendor fail in the market.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Opportunities

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud technology in medical transcription is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical transcription services market. Natural language processing, a kind of AI, can help doctors and healthcare providers transcribe a doctor’s speech into an EHR using natural language processing.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Restraints

Poor dictation is expected to hinder growth of the market. Various phenomena together or individually cause poor dictation. Tendency to multi-task such as eating, typing or driving while dictating record or with having others in the room may cause distortion in the quality of the record and further challenge the transcriptionist to distinguish the speaker’s voice among others. Poor dictation is always not attributed to background noise, speech pattern or accent of the speaker. Communication of correct and complete data effectively directly affects the timelines and quality of the final report.

Key Takeaways:

The global medical transcription services market was valued at US$ 60.6 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 96.9 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing adoption of adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud technology is expected to drive the market growth of the market.

Consultation Report (CONSULTS) segment held dominant position in the global medical transcription services market in 2019, accounting for 34.7% share in terms of value. Increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases is developed and developing economies is expected to drive the market.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on launching secure messaging. For instance, in 2019, SMARTMD Corporation introduced SMARTMD messaging with trackable tasks and reminders.

The market is witnessing M&A activities. For instance, in February 2020, 3M acquired MModal’s technology business for a total enterprise value of US$ 1 billion.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global medical transcription services market include, Acusis LLC, SMARTMD Corporation, EHR Transcriptions, Inc., DataMatrix Technologies, Inc., The Dictation Source, MModal IP LLC, iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Precyse Solutions LLC, Scribe Healthcare Technologies, Inc., Superior Global Solutions, Inc., Transcend Services, Inc., and TransTech Medical Solutions.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Key Developments

March 2020: Nuance Communications, Inc. collaborated with American Medical Association (AMA) to pilot test the combination of each organization’s respective technologies in an effort to reduce documentation burden that distracts from patient care and demoralizes highly-trained physicians

November 2018: MModal launched MModal Fluency for Imaging, a cloud-based version of its radiology reporting solution, which helps radiologists capture the complete diagnostic interpretation with real-time clinical intelligence delivered within the reporting workflow, at RSNA 2018.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Medical Transcription Services Market, By Service Type: History and Physical Report (H&P) Discharge Summary (DS) Operative Note or Report (OP) Consultation Report (CONSULTS) Others (Pathology Report (PATH) & Radiology Report (x rays or radiographs)

Global Medical Transcription Services Market, By Mode of Procurement: Outsourcing Offshoring Both

Global Medical Transcription Services Market, By Region: North America By Service Type: History and Physical Report (H&P) Discharge Summary (DS) Operative Note or Report (OP) Consultation Report (CONSULTS) Others (Pathology Report (PATH) & Radiology Report (x rays or radiographs) By Mode of Procurement Outsourcing Offshoring Both By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Service Type: By Mode of Procurement By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Service Type: By Mode of Procurement By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Service Type: By Mode of Procurement By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Service Type: By Mode of Procurement By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Service Type: By Mode of Procurement By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



