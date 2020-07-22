Medical Simulation Market to See Strong Growth and Business Scope from 2019 to 2030

Medical simulation is a branch of healthcare simulation that broadly deals with training and education in medical fields of different industries. Simulations (training and education) can be conducted in situational environments, classrooms, or at places specially built for simulation training. It mainly comprise artificial patients, human patients (replica), or both, educational documents, having detailed animations for better understanding, emergency response, military simulations, and support virtual health functions.

Medical simulation market is estimated to be over US$ 1,400 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Leading Key Players:

CAE Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Laerdal Medical AS, Guamard Scientific, Mentice AB, Limbs & Things Ltd., Simulaids Inc., Simulab Corporation, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Surgical Science Sweden AB among others.

Medical simulation plays a major role in the ongoing pandemic of corona virus. The simulation and modeling, both need t be considered crucial for improving the understanding of disease and planning of better decisions for reducing the impact of the virus. The modeling and simulation environments offer opportunities for this outbreak and considerably reduce the risk of spread of diseases.

Medical Simulation Market Segmentation:

By Product and Services:

Healthcare Anatomical Models

Web-Based Simulators

Medical Simulation Software

Simulation Training Services

By Fidelity:

Low-fidelity

Medium-fidelity

High-fidelity

By End Users:

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Research and Others

By Region:

North America

Europe Centres

Asia –Pacific

Rest of world

Regional Analysis:

The global medical simulation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and, Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of medical simulators followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Dominant share of North America in the medical simulation market during forecast period attributed to factors such as ease of accessibility to technologies, well established distribution channels, and rising number of healthcare professionals.

