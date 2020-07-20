Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 111.53 Billion, With CAGR of 10.53% from 2020 to 2025

The latest research report on Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Value

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market is Valued at 50.17 USDbillionin 2018 and Expected to reach 111.53 billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 10.53% over the Forecast Period.

Scope of Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market

The contract manufacturing of medical devices is the method under which a manufacturing company produces medical devices or parts of medical devices that could then be sold by another company. Contract manufacturers of medical devices frequently specialize in a particular process or function and can provide experience through regular manufacturing practice.Resources for manufacturers, and inventors of medical devices include product design and development, process validation and testing, manufacturing or highly specialized packaging. We can also handle the end-customer supply and distribution. Medical devices OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) are companies that generally focus on a specific area of expertise such as molding, assembly or R&D design. OEMs can also provide specialist facilities essential for medical device manufacturing. Medical laboratories on site are required for all production stages, from design to manufacturing.

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market report segmented on basis of product, by application, by services& by regional and country level. On the basis of producttype, global medical devices contract manufacturing market is classified as diagnostic and monitoring devices, therapeutic devices, drug delivery devices and others. On the basis of application type, medical device contract manufacturing market divided as cardiology, diagnostic imaging, orthopedic, endoscopy, diabetes care and others. On the basis of service type Medical devices contract manufacturing market divided asProduct manufacturing and assembly services, Product design and development services, Quality services, Regulatory consultancy services.

The regions covered in global medical devices contract manufacturing marketreport are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market Companies

Some major key players for global medical devices contract manufacturing market are

Flextronics International

West Pharmaceutical Services

Tecomet,Nortech Systems

TE Connectivity LTD.

Jabil

Benchmark Electronics

Integer Holdings Corporation

Forefront Medical Technologies

Nordson Corporation

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market NEWS

Philips partners with Flex, Jabil to speed hospital ventilator production.

April 14 2020,

Philips has joined forces with its manufacturing partners Flex and Jabil to further expand its hospital ventilator assembly lines and strengthen its global supply chain. Hospital ventilators completely equipped for intrusive treatment of COVID-19 patients with respiratory insufficiency in critical care environments — such as the Philips Trilogy EV300 and Philips Respironics V60—are sophisticated medical instruments.The production ramp up of Philips from 500 units a week in January 2020 to 4,000 units a week by the third quarter of 2020.

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Industry

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advances in medical devices, advanced contract manufacturing capabilities, increased surgery and rapidly aging population worldwide are some major driving factors for the growth of global contract manufacturing market. The need to reduce the cost of production and to speed up the time-to-demand demand for effective and regulatory compliant medical devices are some other driving factor for growthof global medical devices contract manufacturing market over the period of forecasting. However, high cost of medical devices production may restrict the market growth.Increasing health awareness and improving health infrastructure have provided a favorable environment for the overall growth of health care markets.

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market Regional

North America is dominating the global medical device contract manufacturing owing to the presence of key players, growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases there, huge investment and research in the field of medical devices, rising demand for technologically advanced innovative healthcare products, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing investments on sophisticated infrastructures and enhanced manufacturing capabilities of the contract manufacturers.The United States alone accounted for almost half 45 per cent of revenue of the USD 413 billion global medical device industry. Europe is another lucrative market for developing the medical device contract manufacturing market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market for contract manufacturing of medical devices due to rapidly growing healthcare sector,increased private investment in the healthcare sector,an increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increased population income and affordability, increased awareness of healthcare and public healthcare expenditure, increased penetration of health insurance schemes.

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market Segmentation –

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market: by product type

• Diagnostic and monitoring devices

• Therapeutic devices

• Drug delivery devices

• others

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market: by application

• cardiology

• diagnostic imaging

• Orthopedic

• Endoscopy

• Diabetes care

• Others

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market: by service

• Product manufacturing and assembly services

• Product design and development services

• Quality services

• Regulatory consultancy services

Global medical devices contract manufacturing market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

