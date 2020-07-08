Medical Clothing Market 2020: Worldwide Growth, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Insights by Forecast to 2027

The global “Medical Clothing Market Size” is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Besides, the rising awareness campaigns regarding the benefits of clinical clothing would affect the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Medical Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the medical clothing market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Clothing Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Medical Clothing Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Medical Clothing Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Superior Uniform Groups

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Medline Industries

Mölnlycke Health Care

Barco Uniforms

Other prominent players

Drivers & Restraints-

Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand for Medical Clothing

In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic occurred because of coronavirus. The virus is anticipated to have its origin in snakes or bats. The WHO also tagged Covid-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Centers for diseases control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that among all the emerging infectious disease that affect humans, around 75% of them originate from animals. Hence, the increasing concerns regarding infectious diseases are likely to boost the medical clothing market growth in the coming years. Besides, zoonotic diseases have a tendency to affect public health worldwide, especially the emerging countries owing to their lack of control strategies. However, medical clothing often has to be approved by the regulatory bodies, such as the FDA. It involved extra expenses. Therefore, it may hinder the market growth.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-clothing-market-102704

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked byDeveloped Healthcare Infrastructure

The market is geographically fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 25.5 billion in 2019 and is set to dominate in the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous medical clothing manufacturing companies, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to grow rapidly by exhibiting high CAGR on account of the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses regarding hygiene and safety.

