Mammography Device Market: Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2030

The global mammography device market was valued USD 1,890.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,969.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%.

Mammography is an imaging procedure which uses low-dose X-ray devices to analyze abnormalities of breast (generally breast cancer). From the past few years, the incidence of breast cancer has increased which boosted the demand for related diagnostic procedure, i.e., mammography imaging. Hence, the market has witnessed a growth in sales of mammography devices. In 2019, as per the Cancer Facts & Figure sheet published by the American Cancer Society, it was reported that there were about 271,270 new breast cancer cases within the U.S. Additionally, it was reportable that in 2019, breast cancer incidence was higher in women than in men, i.e., 268,600 and 2,670, respectively. Following such a course, aging female population, increasing breast cancer awareness programs, favorable reimbursement policies, and launch of new products/technologies will drive the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of the mammography devices and risk of exposure to radiation during mammography procedures is estimated to restraint the market growth.

Segmentation

The report provides insights for mammography device market on the basis of epidemiology data and product sales revenue (market insight); and, covers both the demand and supply side.

Epidemiology Data

Inepidemiology data segment, the breast cancer patients are analyzed based on cancer type, gender, and age. For cancer type, the epidemiology data has been fragmented into invasive breast cancer and in-situ breast cancer. Based on gender, male and female group has been devised. On the basis of age group, the epidemiology data has been segmented into 20-39, 40-49, 50-69, and 70+ years of age.

Market Insights

The market insights have been produced on the basis of three segments, namely: type, end-user, and region.

By type, the global mammography device market is divided into conventional mammography devices, digital mammography devices, and 3D tomosynthesis mammography devices. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into ambulatory care drivers and hospitals.

By region, the global market for mammography device is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Americas has been sub-segmented into North America & South America. Presence of developed economies: U.S. & Canada, rising demand for mammography devices, and developed healthcare infrastructure drives the market growth for North America. Following the similar trends, in 2019, Europe stood second in the global mammography device market. Europe comprises of the major EU5 countries, i.e., Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Spain. Asia-Pacific region was the fastest growing region, owing to increasing breast cancer prevalence, developing medical devices sector, and favorable government policies. The Middle East & Africa was estimated to hold the least market share in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

A large number of players are present in the global mammography device market. Some of the major players analyzed in the report includes GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Metaltronica SpA, General Medical Merate SpA, Konica Minolta Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Planmed Oy, Carestream Health, and others.

Key Pointers:

The global mammography device market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and reach USD 4,969.3 million by 2030

In 2019, the Americas is estimated to lead the market with ~50% share.

North America market for mammography device was about USD 890 million in 2019.

Growing prevalence of breast cancer is a major driver for the market growth.

By type, digital mammography is estimated to lead the market within the U.S. with a maximum share of 90% during the forecast period.

The major players of the market (Hologic, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers) cover 70-80% of the market share.

USP of the Report:

Guidelines for Breast Cancer Diagnosis/Mammography

Epidemiology Data

Competitive Landscape & Competitor Concentration

Product Benchmarking

Technology Analysis

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Industry SWOT analysis

