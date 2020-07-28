Lithuania based smart medical company Zive has just received medical CE clearance for its ECG recorder.

According to the ZIVE CEO, the need to develop personal ECG devices of cardiac monitoring has come when faced with people suffering from cardiac arrhythmia and unable to find a solution. Existing Holder monitors are expensive, complex to use and uncomfortable to use in ordinary life. People who experience arrhythmia often lack reassurance and experience fear, and then contacting cardiologist cannot provide data on an episode that has taken place, and ECG abnormalities sometimes are not present during medical examination.

The idea has been reinforced by statistics provided by the World health organization, which show an increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease. This has formed a long-term vision that allows every person, regardless of location and circumstances, to check their heart status quickly and easily and contact medical professionals in case of deviations.

Basic principles followed by the company when designing devices include ease of use without special knowledge, intuitive design geared to best user experience, newly adapted software algorithms and real-time data processing.

Unique features of the device

ZIVE ECG monitor targets home users with simple interface and usage.

ZIVE ECG provides medical grade ECG with full diagnostic options.

It is capable of recording up to 3 lead ECG.

Can be used without attachable electrodes.

Device records for up to 72 hours of continuous ECG and can be recharged in less than an hour.

It records the data in internal memory or streams it via Bluetooth to smartphone for real time ECG display and analysis or can be sent directly to physician for further evaluation.

Device is already used for stroke patients monitoring at biggest Lithuanian hospital and proved extremely useful during COVID 19 for distant monitoring.

Device is capable of full range of arrhythmia monitoring with or without professional assistance.

Telemedicine ready solution.

Short term developments

ZIVE team has been approved partial funds for development of AI based disease prediction system which based on collected ECG is to be able predict stroke, AF and other dangerous arrhythmia.

Further information

Zive is open for seed funding to finance the development of AI engine.For further information please contact Mr. Ignas Griškevičius – ignas@zive.io

Website

www.zive.io