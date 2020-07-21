IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market Size Is Projected to Reach $1,153.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 3.9%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The report “IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Primary IV Tubing {Macro-Drip, and Micro-Drip IV Sets}, Secondary IV, Extension IV, I.V. Infusion Set with Flow Regulator, Filtered IV, Non-Vented IV, Vented IV Tubing Sets, and IV Tubing Accessories); By Application (Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion, Central Venous Catheter Placement, and PICC Line Insertion); By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Long Term Care Centers, and Others); By Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

The global IV tubing sets and accessories market was valued at USD 849.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,153.6 million by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020-2027. IV tubing sets and accessories basically include different parts namely, infusion line, piercing needle, flow regulator, and luer connector attached with IV tube and the needle. These set are often known as intravenous therapy, designed to administer hydrating fluid, drug, medication directly into the circulatory system. Infusion supplies should be sterile disposable single time use products.

Most of the insulin pumps require infusion set to administer insulin into diabetic patients. Flexible tube connects pump reservoir, moving insulin from pump to needle beneath your skin. The selection of the infusion set often decided on the basis of pump compatibility with other accessories, needle insertion angle, gauge and length of cannula, and tube size.

Competitive Insight:

Market participants such as : Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion), Perfect Medical Ind. Co., Ltd, Hospira Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Fresenius Kabi, C.R. Bard, Inc., Zyno Medical, ICU Medical Inc., Nipro Corporation, Vygon, Poly Medicure, Health Line International Corporation, and Dynarex Corporation are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

New and existing players are focusing on product innovation and new launches inclined towards dedicated therapy. The U.S. based medical start-up DiaTech Diabetic Technologies announced to launch SmartFusion technology based infusion set, which alerts diabetics with errors on real time basis. This has thumb sized fluid pressure sensing device for insulin pumps to monitor errors in the insulin delivery and sends signals to physicians through Bluetooth connection. According to the company’s claim globally, more than 120 million infusion sets are sold and it is estimated that around 60 per cent insulin pumps experience set failures, resulting in loss of USD 426 million of annual wastage from un-viable sites.

Market Insights:

European market saw a large set of these apparatus procured through group purchasing organizations in volumes at the reduced prices. In China, the market is expected to surpass Europe owing to dramatic entry of 800 million new people through its nationwide universal insurance system.

The global market is driven by a rise in chronic ailments such as cardiac disorders and diabetes, a sudden surge in infectious diseases, an increasing proportion of geriatrics using home-based infusion therapies. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people suffering from diabetes were 415 million in 2015, which is expected to reach approximately 640 million by 2040.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Insights

IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Assessment by Product Type

Primary IV Tubing Macro-Drip Micro-Drip IV Sets

Secondary IV

Extension IV

I.V. Infusion Set with Flow Regulator

Filtered IV

Non-Vented IV

Vented IV Tubing Sets

IV Tubing Accessories

Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market, by Application

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion

Central Venous Catheter Placement

PICC Line Insertion

Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market, by End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centers

Others

IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Assessment by Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

Company Profiles

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market, By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market, by Application, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market, by End Use, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

About Polaris Market Research

