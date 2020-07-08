Intravenous Stopcock Market Share Reach US$ 570.4 Million: Latest CMI Brief on Global Share, Regions, Size Estimation Parameters, Top Competitive, Demand Overview and Industry Outlook 2019 To 2027

Global Intravenous Stopcock Market, by Type (Four-way Stopcock and Three-way Stopcock), by Application (Pressure Monitoring and Infusion Therapy), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 338.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Players in the market are focused on the development of technologically advanced and novel intravenous stopcocks for different indications. Companies are concentrating on adopting acquisition and product launch strategies, which are expected to drive growth of the intravenous stopcock market.

Note: *The Download PDF brochure only consists of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3964

For instance, in 2017, ICU Medical Inc. acquired Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS) business. The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes intravenous (IV) pumps and solutions, and also devices that enables ICU Medical lead the global leading infusion therapy market.

Furthermore, the market players are involved in launching new programs for patient safety. For instance, in April 2019, Becton, Dickson and Company (BD) launched a new program for patient safety in hospitals, called as PRIME (Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy). PRIME is developed by Joint Commission International (JCI) for patient safety, which is aimed at addressing the two major challenges in a hospital setting – medical safety and infection prevention.

Intravenous Stopcock Market – Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has impacted the intravenous stopcock market in a positive way. This is majorly owing to the cost-effective nature of intravenous stopcocks, which is gaining attention among patients and healthcare professionals, as it is used as a component of infusion systems. An intravenous stopcock is used in treatment of many active COVID-19 patients. It is projected that the intravenous stopcocks will play a vital role post the pandemic crisis, which will aid the market to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Browse 24 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on Intravenous Stopcock Market, By Type (Four-way Stopcock and Three-way Stopcock), By Application (Pressure Monitoring and Infusion Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Forecast to 2027”

To know the latest trends and insights related to intravenous stopcock market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/intravenous-stopcock-market-3232

Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards product development and patient safety, and are widely adopting organic development strategies to expand their market in different countries. For instance, in February 2016, a three-way stopcock made of high performance plastic, Makrolon, was launched by Elcam Medical in Europe. The product name is Marvelous (MRLVS) stopcock and was designed by Covetsro.

Key Takeaways of the Intravenous Stopcock Market:

The intravenous stopcock market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to rising collaborations and frequent partnerships among market players

during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to rising collaborations and frequent partnerships among market players Among application, the infusion therapy segment is likely to hold the major revenue share by 2027, owing to the increasing number of chronic diseases and geriatric population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the cases of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are increasing at a rapid pace. By 2045, it is expected that the cases of diabetes will reach up to 700 million.

Major players operating in the intravenous stopcock market include BD, Global Medikit Limited, Nordson Corporation, SCW Medicath Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Smith’s Medical, Braun Medical Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, Baxter, Bound Tree Medical, Mediprim, Fresenius Kabi, Neotec Medical Industries, and ICU Medical.

Special Requirements?

We value your investment and offer customization as per your requirements.

Share your precise requirements @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3964

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837