In Vitro Fertilization Market- What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market size is prophesized to reach USD 36.39 billion by 2026, with a CAGR 10.1% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing cases of infertility among people worldwide. This is more common in males than female partners. The market value was USD 16.89 billion in 2018. IVF is a fertilization process wherein sperm and eggs are retrieved as a sample and are combined manually in laboratories. Various studies show that almost half a million babies are born by this process or other assistant reproductive processes. Such factors are responsible for the in vitro fertilization market growth.

Leading Players operating in the In Vitro Fertilization Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Monash IVF

Ovation Fertility

Bloom IVF Centre

Shady Grove Fertility

Bangkok IVF center

Boston IVF

Pelargos IVF

RSMC

Group Ambroise Paré Clinic

Other Service Providers

The report covers:

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Europe to Dominate the Market with Maximum Number of Treatment Cases Registered

Europe holds a dominant in vitro fertilization market share with a revenue of USD 7.57 billion generated in the year 2018. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of infertility and the increasing popularity of IVF treatment in the region. On the other side, the market in North America will witness steady growth on account of the high cost associated with ICSI and IVF treatment. As per the FertilityIQ data, 2017, in the U.S., the average expenditure of a patient undergoing a single IVF cycle is USD 22,000. Thus, patients in the U.S are travelling to other countries for IVF treatment citing lower costs.

Adoption and Practice of Sedentary Lifestyle to Add Impetus to Market Growth

Nowadays, people are more inclined towards career goals rather than family planning, and therefore often tend to opt for late pregnancies. The increasing number of such cases is a major in vitro fertilizer market driver, as mentioned earlier, since complicated cases are often resolved by opting for IVF treatment. This is more common in nations such as the UK, Japan, and the U.S. Besides this, the rise in the number of male infertility is anticipated to increase the adoption of IVF treatment and thus accelerate the in vitro fertilization market size in the coming years. Besides this, government-supported reimbursement policies and awareness programs are aiding the overall in vitro fertilization market growth of the region.

Analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ said” high expenses and risks related to the in vitro fertilization process (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) may cause hindrance to the overall in vitro fertilization market revenue”. Nevertheless, factors such as increasing obesity cases among people, infertility among men, the practice of sedentary lifestyle, and others are likely to create lucrative IVF market growth opportunities in the coming years.

