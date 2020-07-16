Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Size Is Estimated to Reach USD 1.39 Billion at a CAGR of 4.63% By 2025 | COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis and Industry Trends

Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Drug Type (Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Antiproliferative Agents, mTOR Inhibitors), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral), Application (Autoimmune Disease, Organ Transplant, Kidney Transplant, Heart Transplant) and By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Organ Transplant Centers), Forecast to 2025

Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Analysis

The Immunosuppressive Drugs Market size is anticipated to touch USD 1.39 billion at a 4.63% CAGR between 2019- 2025, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Immunosuppressive drugs, simply put, are antirejection medicines that prevent or obstruct the activity of the immune system. IMDH inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and others are the different types of immunosuppressive drugs.

Various factors are adding to the global immunosuppressive drugs market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include burgeoning demand for immunosuppressant drugs for kidney transplant and immunosuppressive therapy for cancer, rising cases of organ failure with the growing need for immunosuppressive therapy, and growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8228

On the contrary, high transplantation procedure cost, coupled with the side effects of taking immunosuppressant drugs for kidney transplant are factors that may limit the global immunosuppressive drugs market growth over the forecast period.

Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global immunosuppressive drugs market report based on end user, application, route of administration, and drug type.

By drug type, the global immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into IMDH inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and others. Of these, calcineurin inhibitors will lead the market over the forecast period for its high efficacy. This will be followed by the corticosteroids segment, which is predicted to grow at a fast pace for its increasing preference by medical professionals.

By route of administration, the global immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into oral, intravenous, and others. Of these, the intravenous segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into organ transplants, autoimmune disease, and others. Of these, the autoimmune disease will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into organ transplant centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. Among these, hospitals & clinics segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global immunosuppressive drugs market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Large scale investments on research and development, technological advances, increasing cases of autoimmune diseases, and a growing number of organ transplants annually are adding to the global immunosuppressive drugs market growth in the region.

The global immunosuppressive drugs market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising cases of autoimmune diseases in Western Europe, coupled with the growing number of transplants are adding to the global immunosuppressive drugs market growth in the region.

The global immunosuppressive drugs market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. An increase in medical tourism, the presence of established healthcare industry, and a high population are adding to the global immunosuppressive drugs market growth in the region. With coronavirus cases mounting with each passing day, immunosuppressive drugs such as tocilizumab or atlizumab is being tried on COVID-19 patients who are at high risk.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/immunosuppressive-drugs-market-8228

The global immunosuppressive drugs market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share over the forecast period for an underdeveloped organ transplant market and low cases of autoimmune diseases.

Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global immunosuppressive drugs market report include Zydus Cadila (India), Actavis, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mylan Laboratories Inc. (US), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc (India), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Genzyme Co. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Astellas Pharma (Japan), and Accord Healthcare (US).

Browse More Healthcare Research Reports at:

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market size is expected to exhibit a strong 8.9% CAGR over the forecast

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market size is likely to grow at a 19% CAGR by 2023

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com