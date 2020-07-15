Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size Worth $1,544.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 23.8%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, and Prescription Drugs); By Therapeutic Area (Autoimmune Disorders, Dental Disorders, Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatological Disorders, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, and Others); By Indication (Acne Vulgaris, Atopic Dermatitis, Clostridium difficile Infection, Colorectal Cancer, Diabetes, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Lactose Intolerance, Lung Cancer, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Obesity, and Coeliac Disease); By Approach (Small Molecule Therapies, Single Strain Whole Bacteria, Microbial Consortia, Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria, Phage Cocktail, and Microbial Ecosystems), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

The global human microbiome therapeutics market was valued at USD 284.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,544.6 million by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2020-2027

Microbiome refers to the residing micro-organisms genomes in the human body, particularly in the gut. The human body comprises more than 100 trillion microbes and around 2 million microbe genomes. These microbiota plays a significant role in the body’s physiological functions and includes viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Primarily it has Bacteroidetes (gram negative) and Firmicutes, commonly Clostridium and Lactobacillus sp. (gram positive). The majority of these are strict anaerobes, with fungi and archaebacteria comprising less than 1 per cent of the total population.

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include : Enterome Bioscience, Biotagenics, Seres Therapeutics, Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BoobyBiome, 4D Pharma PLC, UBiome, Carbiotix, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Finch Therapeutics, GNUbiotics Sciences, ClearB Therapeutics, GoodBelly, GoodGut, Synlogic, Second Genome, 16S Technologies, 5QBD-Biotech, Vedanta Biosciences, Holobiome, Commense, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Evelo Biosciences, CoreBiome, Igen Biolab Group, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, DermBiont, Hyggut, Embion Technologies, Lactobio, BiomX, Exeliom Biosciences, and LNC Therapeutics are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

Market Insights:

The global market is driven by an increased focus on microbiome based early diagnosis of diseases, increase in the prevalence of diseases due to dysbiosis, rising collaborations, and strongly funded government backed microbiome research projects. In November 2019, the Million Microbiome of Humans Project (MMHP) was launched in collaboration with France, Denmark, China, Latvia, Sweden and other countries to co-operate in meta-genomic research. The aim is to create the largest human microbiome database from analyzing more than one million samples gathered from reproductive tract, gut, skin, and other organs in the next few years.

Recently, in July 2020, 4D pharma plc., the UK based pharma company engaged in the development of live bio-therapeutics announced that patient enrollment for its phase II trial of its candidate oral immune-modulator MRx-4DP0004 for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is open, and dosing to start very soon. The company is world leader in the production of live bio-therapeutics (live microbiome used to cure disease). Its products are the orally delivered single strain bacteria, which are naturally present in the human gut.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Insights

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Assessment by Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Prescription Drugs

Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Disorders

Dental Disorders

Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Oncology

Others

Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Indication

Acne Vulgaris

Atopic Dermatitis

Clostridium Difficile Infection

Colorectal Cancer

Diabetes

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Lactose Intolerance

Lung Cancer

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Obesity

Coeliac Disease

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Assessment by Approach

Small Molecule Therapies

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Microbial Consortia

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Phage Cocktail

Microbial Ecosystems

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Product, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Indication, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

