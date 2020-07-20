Hormonal Contraceptives Market: Is Covid19 testing the healthcare industry?

The global hormonal contraceptives market size is projected to reach a value of USD 26.6 billion by 2026, with a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. This is owing to the unmet needs for contraceptives worldwide, especially in developing nations. The market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2018. The World Health Organization estimated a rise in the utilization of modern contraceptives from 54% in 1990 to about 57.4% in 2015. This is attributable to the easy availability and user reliability of contraceptive products all over the world. Such factors are likely to add impetus to the hormonal contraceptives market size in the forecast duration.

Leading Players operating in the Latest Report Analysis Hormonal Contraceptives Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allergan

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global Hormonal Contraceptives Market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, the report can further help in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a comprehensive overview of the hormonal birth-control market in their recently published study titled, “Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pills, Injectable, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Implants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Cost-efficiency and Easy Availability of Contraceptive Products to Promote Market Growth

The increasing cases of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS is a prime factor promoting the hormonal contraceptives market growth. Besides this, the cost efficiency and easy availability of contraceptives products such as pills, is also helping the market gain traction. Moreover, the fact that contraceptives are a better and reliable way of controlling unwanted pregnancy as compared to diaphragms/sponges or condoms is also expected to help increase the overall hormonal contraceptive market size in the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions regulatory scenario for key countries Fertility Statistics for Key Countries, 2018 Reimbursement Scenario New Product Launches

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Pills Injectable Vaginal Ring Intrauterine Device Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmentation:

By Product

Pills

Injectable

Implants

Vaginal Ring

Intrauterine Devices

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

