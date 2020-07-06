Home Infusion Therapy Market Worldwide Size, Share, Segmentation, Revenue, Industry Insights and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2026

The global “Home Infusion Therapy Market Size” is likely to USD 86.89 billion by the end of 2027 owing to the increasing adoption of home medical services worldwide. In a home infusion therapy setting, a patient receives all medical assistance at home including drugs and biologics via a subcutaneous or an intravenous administrative route. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Devices, Drugs, and Services) By Indication (Anti-Infective, Chemotherapy, Hydration Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition, Immunoglobulin Therapy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 27.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2027.

Key Players Operating in The Home Infusion Therapy Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Optum, Inc.

Infusystem

Option Care Health Inc.

Moog Inc.

CareCentrix, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Lincare Holdings Inc.

Baxter

Promptcare

BriovaRx Infusion Services

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Lockdowns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Bode Well for the Market

The increasing prevalence of the geriatric population and their vulnerability towards chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiac issues among others stands as major home infusion therapy market devices. In addition to this, the increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are also propelling people to opt for medical services at home. This, coupled with cost-efficient home treatment faster recovery at home than hospital are likely to bode well for the market.

Drugs Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Increasing Incidences of Cancer

Based on segmentation by product, the drugs segment earned the highest home infusion therapy market share on account of the increasing number of immune diseases worldwide and the rising prevalence of cancer. Besides this, the devices segment earned a 6.6% share and is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of increasing technological advancements in the delivery of home medication system for various purposes.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Key Chronic Diseases, 2019, Key Countries/Regions

New Product Launches for Home Infusion Therapy

Covid-19 Impact on the Home Infusion Therapy, and Key Steps Taken by Market Players

Key Industry Development such as Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Devices Drugs Services

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Anti-Infective Chemotherapy Hydration Therapy Enternal Nutrition Total Parenteral Nutrition Immunoglobulin Therapy Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs