Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market Growth During 2030 With CAGR 3.8%,Says Market Industry Reports

Helicobacter pylori are stomach infection which normally occurs in childhood. It is one of the prominent infections which prevalent in more than half of the world’s population. This infection is diagnosed by both, painful or invasive techniques that require biopsy or endoscopy or non-invasive techniques, such as urine/blood test, serology, the urea breath test, or detecting H. pylori antigen in stool sample. Non-invasive tests like the stool antigen test and urea breath test detect active infection known as ‘active tests’. Tests like urine, serology, and near-patient tests are the indicators of exposure to H. pylori but are incapable of indicating the presence of active infection, which are termed as ‘passive tests’. Treat strategies and non-invasive tests are extensively advised for primary care. The selection of appropriate test is based on the pre-test probability of the infection, the features of the test used, and its cost-efficiency.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market was estimated to be over US$ 500 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players:

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere, Certest Biotec S.L, Sekisui Diagnostics, Biomerica, Inc, CorisBioconcept SPRL, and Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. among others.

Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market By Segmentation:

By Test Type:

Serology Test

Stool Antigen Test (SAT)

Urea Breath Test (UBT)

By Test Method:

Laboratory based Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Key Findings In Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market Report:

-To break down and inspect the worldwide Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.

– To introduce the key Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.

– To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.

– To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.

– To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.

– To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.

– To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.

Currently, no sole test can be trusted for the detection of definite colonization by helicobacter pylori. Combination of two tests is recommended if it is cost-efficient. The selection of test to be used is not easy and may differ as per the local expertise and clinical condition. All the diagnostic tests have proved their efficiency and reliability when applied in a dedicated healthcare setting. According to the panel of experts, it is increasingly accepted that more than one or combination of two tests offer adequate diagnostic results.

