Handheld Surgical Devices Market Growth 2020, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Top Company Analysis, Regional Revenue, CAGR Value

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis

The global handheld surgical devices market is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global handheld surgical devices market is likely to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period, leading to a high overall valuation by the end of the forecast period. The report studies the market’s major drivers and restraints, as well as the leading players operating in the global market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the handheld surgical devices market is also assessed in the report.

Handheld surgical devices are various types of devices used by surgeons during surgery. They are specially designed so as to enable surgeons to perform surgeries with a high accuracy. The degree of precision available in surgeries matters, as this results in fewer accidents or mishaps. This has led to a growing demand for handheld surgical devices made to a high standard. The medical devices industry has come up with new and improved standards for handheld surgical devices in recent years in order to ensure high standards in handheld surgical devices. This is likely to be a major driver for the global handheld surgical devices market over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for surgical procedures, especially cardiovascular, neurological, and ophthalmic surgeries, is likely to be a major driver for the global handheld surgical devices market. The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles has resulted in a growing demand for cardiovascular surgeries to prevent serious consequences such as heart attacks. The increasing air pollution and increasing use of blue screens such as desktops and laptops, in addition to mobiles, has resulted in a growing demand for cataract and other ophthalmic surgeries. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global handheld surgical devices market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the lack of skilled and trained physicians and the stringent government regulations are likely to be the major restraints on the global handheld surgical devices market over the forecast period.

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global handheld surgical devices market include CooperSurgical Inc., KLS Martin, Aspen Surgical, Stryker, Thompson Surgical, Becton Dickinson and Company, Elite Medical, Medicon AG, Millennium Surgical Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Pelion Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Segmentation:

The global handheld surgical devices market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end use, and region.

By application, the global handheld surgical devices market is segmented into neurology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, cardiovascular, wound closure, and others. Neurology and cardiology segments are likely to hold dominant shares in the global handheld surgical devices market over the forecast period.

By product type, the global handheld surgical devices market is segmented into forceps and spatulas, retractors, dilators, graspers, auxiliary devices, cutter devices, and others including punches, curettes, blunt dissectors, and snares. The auxiliary devices segment is segmented into clamps, cannulas, and closure devices. The cutter devices segment is segmented into trocars, lancets, and scissors.

By end use, the global handheld surgical devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research and academic institutes, and others. Clinics and hospitals held a dominant share in the global handheld surgical devices market in 2017 due to the high volume of surgical procedures carried out in hospitals and clinics.

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominated the global handheld surgical devices market in 2017 and is likely to remain the leading regional market for handheld surgical devices over the forecast period. The strong presence of numerous leading players in the Americas region is the major driver for the regional market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region is also likely to be a major driver for the global handheld surgical devices market over the forecast period. Europe holds the second largest share in the global handheld surgical devices market, followed by Asia Pacific.

