Hale Health Announces Redesigned Platform to Drive Scalability and Access to Remote Care

Hale Health, the leading platform for remote care, today announces Hale 2.0, a fully redesigned evolution of its solution to address the recent shift in demand for telemedicine.

The platform has been rebuilt from the ground up to simplify the user experience for providers and patients alike, optimize back-end services for scale and performance and offer increased flexibility for providers through expanded features and improved pricing.

Hale 2.0 intelligently integrates with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), supports patient engagement through intelligent triage, messaging and health education, and connects to third-party devices to enable robust remote patient monitoring. Today, Hale is further extending the platform by allowing access to developer APIs that can be leveraged by partners to support custom telemedicine workflows.

The new platform will also include Hale QuickVisits, a free and unlimited video visit solution that is immediately available for providers and clinical teams to treat their patients beyond the four walls of the clinic. To learn more, visit https://www.hale.co.

“Overnight, telemedicine emerged as a critical capability for every provider in the U.S. as COVID-19 forced doctors to close their offices and shift to virtual care,” says Anna Thomas, CEO & Co-Founder. “In March and April, Hale experienced an unprecedented surge in demand for our services and supported a 5000% increase in video visits over the same period last year –– but the story doesn’t end there. The pandemic has been a catalyst for long-awaited regulatory and behavior changes that will unlock the benefits of remote care above and beyond the impact of shelter-in-place restrictions.”

Millennium Physician Group, one of the largest independent physician groups in the country with more than 500 healthcare providers throughout Florida, has worked with Hale since 2017 to extend remote clinical services to their patients. “When COVID-19 hit in March, we were required to migrate all of our care from an in-person to a virtual setting. Since fully deploying Hale’s video visit solution we have conducted over 80,000 visits on the platform,” says Jeff Nelson, CIO. “It’s critical that we look beyond simply offering video visits – we’re considering how the entire patient journey can be supported by a seamless remote care experience. Hale is differentiated from video-only options in that the platform works with existing systems and can enable a range of remote clinical interactions as our needs evolve.”

Hale has worked continually over the last three months to deliver the best solution to meet immediate needs while positioning teams for expansion into additional clinical workflows and new service lines down the road.

“At Hale, we have always believed that the future of remote care goes well beyond video visits,” says Thomas. “Solutions should complement in-office appointments, be multimodal, and support both continuous and acute care. We’re partnering with customers to support them for the long haul and the release of Hale 2.0 is a meaningful step towards that goal.”

Please visit https://www.hale.co to learn more.

About Hale Health

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Hale Health builds elegant, patient-centric solutions that expand access to care beyond the four walls of the clinic. Guided by a team from Apple and Nike, Hale believes that beautifully-designed software built for the end user is key to delivering business results and industry transformation. Hale’s remote care platform is flexible, multimodal, and scalable to support organizations of all sizes looking to deliver next-generation care through a world-class patient experience.